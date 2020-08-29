SI.com
Pokes Report
Oklahoma State Lands North Texas Grad Transfer

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Depth on the offensive line for Oklahoma State got a bit of a boost Friday night. According to a report from 247Sports, Oklahoma State landed grad transfer Chandler Anthony from North Texas.

Chandler Anthony, a 6-7, 300-pound offensive tackle and the older brother of current Cowboy offensive tackle Hunter Anthony, entered the transfer portal this past Monday and could possibly be on campus in Stillwater as early as next week.

The older of the two Anthony brothers competed in 27 games for the Mean Green over the past three seasons, with the past two seasons accounting for 25 of his games. This past season, he appeared in 12 games for the Mean Green, including one start.

Coming out of Tuttle High School in the 2016 class, Chandler held four offers, North Texas, Illinois State, Memphis and Wyoming and was ranked as the No. 215 overall offensive tackle prospect in the country and the No. 40 overall prospect out of Oklahoma.

Charlie Dickey and the offensive line room have taken some hits over the past few months. Going back to the first few days of July, the Cowboys lost redshirt senior Dylan Galloway who medically retired from the game after graduating.

Fast forward to the middle of August and the Cowboys lost two more offensive linemen, redshirt sophomores Bryce Bray and Jacob Farrell. Bray transferred to in-state foe Tulsa and Farrell, ironically enough, transferred to North Texas.

Oklahoma State was scheduled for a 120-play, full on scrimmage on the field inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Friday, but decided to take the day off and meet in small groups to discuss the recent events of social injustices going on in America, including the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, WI.

