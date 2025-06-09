Oklahoma State Lands Quarterback for 2026 Recruiting Class
Oklahoma State and Mike Gundy have landed their quarterback for the 2026 recruiting class as Texas quarterback Kase Evans has announced his commitment to the OSU Cowboys via X.
Evans is a 6-foot-3 quarterback out of Lexington, Texas, choosing Oklahoma State over UTSA and Tulane, among other schools he garnered offers from. During his junior season in high school, he threw for 3,113 yards and 37 touchdowns.
He plays for his high school at Lexington, which is a small 1,300-person populated town east of the Austin area. Because of this small area, it certainly has put a damper on Evans' national rankings and recognition despite having solid game film and a prototypical build for a junior in high school. He led the Lexington Eagles to a 12-2 finish this past season and an appearance in the Texas 3A-D2 quarterfinals, and was also named his district's Offensive MVP.
Evans took the time to chat with media following his commitment, talking about what led to his decision and why Oklahoma State.
“It’s amazing how much Coach Gundy is like my head coach (Lexington head coach Kirk Muhl). They are both so down-to-earth. Coach Gundy has a lot of accomplishments, but he’s so easy to talk to and he’s really fun to be around,” said Evans to Pokes Report.
With the commitment of Kase Evans, the Oklahoma State Cowboys now have 13 for the 2026 recruiting class in total, currently ranking 27th nationally and fourth in the Big 12. As Mike Gundy and company continue to bring on recruits for visits, we will steadily monitor commitments.