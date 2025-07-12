Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy Explains What Makes Big 12 Exciting
Oklahoma State is looking to bounce back next season and beyond, and the Big 12 will play a major role in its future success.
Over the past couple of years, the Big 12 has undergone some significant changes. With Oklahoma and Texas bolting for the SEC last summer, the conference has added another eight teams over the past two years to compensate.
While it hasn’t always been perfect, the Big 12 has been one of the most unique conferences in the country in that stretch. At Big 12 Media Days, Mike Gundy explained some of what makes the conference special.
“We’re up to 16 teams now,” Gundy said. “There’s still a new feel to this league. I think that is exciting and draws viewership across the country.”
Drawing viewership in this age of college football where the SEC and Big Ten reign supreme can be challenging. However, the Big 12’s reach of teams from coast to coast helps gain an audience across the country and can hook fans on the uniqueness of the conference.
Most importantly, the conference consistently has big and exciting matchups that can sneakily steal the attention of the entire country.
“The one thing that this league has is a lot of rivalry games that will continue on,” Gundy said. “With the teams that have been in this league for a period of time and some of the schools that have come in just recently. Then, I’m starting to see some new rivalries that are being created.”
Those rivalries can be found in the Big 12 on any given week, whether it be a rivalry with decades of history or one of the budding rivalries in the conference. OSU might no have Bedlam on the schedule anymore, but with the variety in Big 12 scheduling from year to year, matchups against Kansas State or Texas Tech can help fill that void.
With so much exposure from big games and Brett Yormark’s vision to grow the conference, the Big 12 has put itself in a great position moving forward. Considering the Cowboys’ recent success on the recruiting trail, it’s easy to see how the Big 12 might have played a key role.
“There’s a lot of reasons for us to be able to communicate to a young man that they should be excited about playing in the Big 12 conference,” Gundy said.