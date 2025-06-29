Oklahoma State Must Embrace Controlled Chaos Next Season
Oklahoma State has had one of the most active offseasons of any team in the country, and it must turn that into success.
Over the course of the past few months, OSU has become a nearly unrecognizable team. With an almost entirely new coaching staff and a plethora of incoming players, the 2025 Cowboy football team will look nothing like any team of the past.
The immense change in Stillwater was a result of the team’s 3-9 season a year ago, and despite the team’s struggles, there is still some optimism going into next season. Of course, most of that optimism can be attributed to the team’s offseason moves.
Still, Mike Gundy will be leading the team for the 21st season, and his ability to rebuild this team will be on full display next season. Although Gundy has seen everything throughout his career, 2025 will be a unique challenge.
With so much change, the Cowboys season seems to have a chance of going one of two ways. Either the Cowboys will be so much different from the three-win season that they will thrive next season or they will have changed too much to adjust in such a short period and have a lackluster year.
While both of those are certainly possible paths for the Cowboys, the likeliest option seems to be somewhere in the middle. That would be considered controlled chaos.
Sure, the Cowboys should find some success with their changes, but they are still changes, after all. Making such a drastic adjustment in a short amount of time won’t be easy for even the most seasoned coach in college football.
OSU will have some issues related to their changes next season, but it must embrace that part of the journey. OSU is coming off a three-win season and the road back to being a .500 team will be difficult.
Yet, the Cowboys are expecting to compete for a Big 12 title sometime in the near future. With so much change and so many obstacles to overcome, the Cowboys must embrace the chaotic nature of 2025 and power through the adversity they will surely face.