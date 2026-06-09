Oklahoma State OL Target Jake Baker Set to Make Official Visit This Week

There's no better way to win football games than to have a great offensive line. The Oklahoma State Cowboys are emphasizing that on the recruiting trail this summer.

With two offensive line commitments already on the books for the Class of 2027, the Cowboys are preparing to host another offensive lineman this week for an official visit.

Jake Baker, a 6-6, 290-pound offensive line target from Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn., announced his visit to Oklahoma State on Thursday via a social media post.

Jake Baker’s Oklahoma State Fit

Baker is an interesting official visit because, per his 247 Sports (subscription required) player page, he hasn’t received an offer from Oklahoma State. In fact, it doesn’t show him with an offer from a power conference school. But he has offers from Group of 6 and FCS schools, ranging from schools in his geographic area such as Middle Tennessee and Memphis to Ivy League schools Cornell and Penn.

An official visit could be the prelude to an offer, which would be his first from a power conference school and could give Oklahoma State an inside track to a second lineman who projects as a tackle at the collegiate level.

The first offensive line recruit to commit was Troy (Texas) offensive lineman Sonny Mullen, who visited the Cowboys last weekend and committed on Sunday. Like Baker, he’s 6-foot-6 and projects as a tackle at the next level. The other offensive line commit is Mount Carmel High School’s Chase Clark, who is projected as an interior offensive lineman.

Landing Baker would give the Cowboys a third player from a non-contiguous state and continue to expand new head coach Eric Morris’ recruiting footprint. The other commitment out of the immediate geographic area is Queen City (Ariz.) tight end Talan Scott.

The Cowboys have a need to feed their offensive line pipeline. Their projected starting lineup could include three senior offensive linemen — guard Jacob Sexton, guard Johnny Dickson III and tackle Joseph Hanson. That doesn't include potential backups Louie Canepa and Ashton Lepo. The Cowboys also have senior tight ends at the top two places in the depth chart in Donovan Green and Oscar Hammond.

Cowboys head coach Eric Morris is getting his first full recruiting cycle at Oklahoma State. He and his staff were rushed after he was hired in December to replace Mike Gundy, as he only had weeks to hold together what he could of Gundy’s final recruiting class and work the transfer portal to build a new team.

Seventeen of Morris’ players from North Texas followed him to Stillwater and they will be a big part of the Cowboys’ success in 2026. The players Morris and his staff are recruiting now big hope to be big pieces of the program’s success in the future.