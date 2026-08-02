Oklahoma State Quarterbacks: The Good, The Great, The Unknown Entering Fall Camp

In new Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris’ offense, the quarterback is the star of the show. And he has a star lined up to start.

By getting his North Texas starter, Drew Mestemaker, to follow him to Stillwater, Morris ensured that the Cowboys have the right player behind center as they try to turn things around after a 1-11 2025 season and a 4-20 record the past two seasons.

But what about the rest of the depth chart quarterback? What do the Cowboys have there?

Oklahoma State on SI wraps up its fall camp position previews with a look at the quarterback.

The Good

Basha's Broderick Vehrs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is a chance that Mestemaker could end up in the NFL next season. That’s because he’s a third-year collegiate player and can declare for the draft after the season. There will be a variety of factors that go into that. For instance, BYU running back L.J. Martin said that his family had much to do with his him staying with the Cougars for the 2026 season as opposed to heading to the pros.

Morris made sure to bring in a pipeline of talent in case Mestemaker does bolt for the NFL. He and his staff recruited two freshmen who could complete for the job next year in that scenario. Broderick Vehrs is from Basha High School in Gilbert, Ariz., and Luke Tepas is from Barrington High School in Barrington, Ill. If he leaves, at least the Cowboys will be covered. Expect the pair to get a little playing time when possible.

The Great

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of Mestemaker, the guy is good.

After walking on at North Texas in 2024 he grew into one of the nation’s most productive quarterbacks last season under Morris and his offensive staff. He led FBS in in passing yards (4,379), passing yards per game (312.8), total offense (4,468) and yards per pass attempt (9.46). He also threw for 32 touchdowns and was in the Top 10 in FBS in several other passing categories.

The Air Raid offense is perfect for his skill set. He has great talent around him at the skill positions, including his former Mean Green teammates, running back Caleb Hawkins and wide receiver Wyatt Young. Morris made sure that other weapons joined the roster, too. He should have no shortage of players to throw to. More than any other player on the roster, he’ll decide how far the Cowboys soar this season. And he’s perfectly suited for the job.

The Unknown

Oklahoma State head football coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest question is something explored before camp — what happens if Mestemaker gets hurt? How will the Cowboys do without him?

The only other quarterback on the roster with college football experience is Grant Jordan, who is a redshirt senior and has played at both Yale and UMass. Since the other two quarterbacks are true freshmen, the job would likely fall to him.

He’s been in college since 2020, in part due to COVID-19’s shutdown of the Ivy League in 2020, other waivers and injury. He had one good season at Yale in 2024, during which he threw for 1,938 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns. But is he the right backup for the job? The Cowboys, honestly, hope they don’t have to find out.