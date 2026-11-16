What Tom Brady Did in the Booth During 49ers-Cowboys Should Be Loved by Every NFL Fan

One of the biggest stars of the 2026 NFL season hasn’t played a single down this year. Heck, he hasn’t he even put on a pair of shoulder pads or stood on the sidelines during a game. Instead, he’s been up in the booth calling the biggest showdowns every Sunday afternoon and having a heck of a time doing it.

We’re talking, of course, about Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl winner and future first-ballot Hall of Famer has been crushing it alongside Kevin Burkhardt in Fox’s No. 1 booth, and he had another exceptional performance during the 49ers-Cowboys game Sunday in Dallas.

NFL Week 10 Winners and Losers: The Cowboys’ Defense Has Hit a New Low

Brady is in his third year with Fox. It’s safe to say he’s become very comfortable in his relatively new role. After a slow start in his first season in which he often, and understandably, came across as a little too calculated and probably a little too nervous, he’s now quickly become one of the best in the game.

One of the greatest things Brady does is also one of the most relatable things; it’s what makes him sound like every fan who is watching the game from their couch or from a seat at a sports bar. When a big play is happening, Brady doesn’t remain quiet and let Burkhardt man the wheel. Instead, he does the opposite and lets out very genuine noises of excitement that show just how much he loves what he’s seeing.

Here he was screaming during Deebo Samuel’s 70-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against the Cowboys on Sunday:

TOM BRADY LEGIT LOST HIS MIND DURING THIS PLAY 😭 pic.twitter.com/EnoqSFMKlF — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) November 15, 2026

And here’s a collection of times in Sunday’s game where all he could do was yell out in delight as wild plays unfolded:

Tom Brady's commentating signature being off-script noises in the background of every big play is hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/a7ehyDCjSj — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) November 16, 2026

And here’s a number of times he’s made those noises during his broadcasting career:

Football is supposed to be a fun game. Far too often we have to hear guys in suits on TV yelling about what’s wrong with some star player and why some team is doing everything wrong. That all gets old in a hurry and can make you forget why you love sitting down each Sunday and watching all the football that you can take in.

Breer’s Week 10 NFL Takeaways: Why the 49ers Could Keep Getting Even Better

Then there’s Brady, a guy who did it all in his career and then was handed one of the biggest jobs in TV that also came with a very big bag of money. That could have led to him being another very serious guy in a suit, but instead he’s been going a different way and we, the viewers, are benefiting from it.

Brady has become so comfortable this year that he’s even let out a few bad words on live television. While in the past those mistakes might have been frowned upon by his bosses and the fans watching, they have instead made him more human and more enjoyable to listen to.

Here’s hoping Brady continues down the road he’s heading down as an announcer because it’s exactly what the game needs.