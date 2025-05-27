Oklahoma State Snubbed from EA College Football 26 Cover
Oklahoma State won’t be gracing the cover of college football’s newest video game.
On Tuesday, the first bit of news for the highly anticipated College Football 26 video game was released by EA. While not much is known about the game, the cover is finally out in the world.
The cover features Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith and Alabama’s Ryan Williams. The two wide receivers made waves in the college football world as freshmen last season and have earned their spot as the centerpieces of the cover.
In the background is a canvas of a plethora of college football logos. However, OSU’s brand is not among the many that made the cut. From the most storied programs in the sport like Michigan to up-and-coming teams like Kennesaw State, there is a solid mix of teams across tiers, but the Cowboys couldn’t be among the grouping.
Meanwhile, the deluxe cover is much busier, featuring more players, coaches and even fans. While there is much more going on in the deluxe cover, there is still no OSU representation in the foreground. Perhaps, it’s possible that the Cowboys have some appearance in the background, but the blur makes it nearly impossible to make anything out beyond the featured focus.
While the Cowboys’ exclusion from the canvas of teams in the background is disappointing for OSU, it isn’t much of a surprise after how 2024 went. Last season, OSU was one of the most intriguing teams in the country entering the year.
Coming off of a 10-win season, OSU looked poised to not only compete for a Big 12 title but perhaps also compete for a national championship. Of course, those dreams were incredibly short-lived, as OSU started 3-0 before going on a nine-game losing streak and finishing the year without a conference win.
OSU’s struggles last season also could have had a negative impact on its standing in this year’s EA release. OSU was one of the highest-rated teams in the game last year, led by superstar Ollie Gordon II.
Although OSU might not have a cheat code at running back in this year’s game, it could have a chance to be a surprise team on the field and on the screen next season.