Oklahoma State Stock Report: Three Players Rising and Three Falling After Week 3

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are prepping for West Virginia, but some players got a real boost from their performance against Murray State.

The 59-0 win was the first home shutout for the Cowboys since beating Savannah State in 2012. Plenty of players received playing time they don’t normally get in less lopsided affairs. For some it could be a boost next week. For others, a lack of playing time could mean a minimized role.

Reflecting on the game, here are three players that boosted their stock and three players that lost some ground based on how they played and how they were used against the Racers.

Stock Rising

Oklahoma State 's William Mason. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

RB William Mason

Head coach Eric Morris raced about Mason after the game. He didn’t play much on offense, but he was efficient. He had five carries for 46 yards and had just eight plays in the final minutes of the game. Mason has played in all three games but those were the first carries for the Central Oklahoma transfer, who had more than 1,500 yards rushing at UCO. He’s one of those “four-team special teamers” that Morris needs for the travel roster. But he gave the running game a boost that is worth looking at.

OG Desmond Magiya

No Oklahoma State offensive lineman had more snaps on Saturday than the North Texas transfer. One could argue that he’s been the most important lineman on the team the last three weeks. He’s played at left tackle, left guard and right guard due to injuries and the shuffling of players. Offensive lines need quality depth like Magiya, that can play multiple positions and do it well. When Joseph Hanson and Braydon Nelson return, his role will reduce — but he won’t disappear.

S Markeith Williams

Williams spent four seasons at Miami (FL) and never got consistent playing time. In fact, he hit the transfer portal last September and only got to Oklahoma State in the summer. Morris said he was behind the other players in the secondary, but this may be the game he caught up. He led the Cowboys with five tackles, and he was instrumental in getting the starting safeties a much-needed break after high volume the past two weeks.

Stock Falling

Oklahoma State’s Grant Jordan. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

CB Trudell Berry

Berry was one of those players that Morris mentioned early in camp as a potential starter at cornerback. He’s listed on the depth chart with two other cornerbacks as an “OR.” Well, Berry has only taken 18 snaps in three games with the Cowboys and all of that came against Murray State. Mo Horn is the starter on that side of the ball. It’s a clear indication that the pecking order at cornerback is set and that Berry can be most helpful on special teams.

TE Donovan Green

The pecking order is set at tight end. Carson Kolb is the starter. The Cowboys are turning to Morgan McPhaul as a backup and on dedicated running plays. Green — who had 22 catches in four seasons at Texas A&M and LSU — has done little outside of helping on special teams. That’s a need. But based on his limited snaps against Murray State the top two places on the depth chart are settled.

QB Grant Jordan

Morris gave the quarterback reps to Broderick Vehrs, the freshman from Gilbert, Ariz. He played and gave the Cowboys food for thought about who to turn to in a quarterback emergency. Jordan has played college football since 2020 at Yale and UMass, but not at the power conference level. While one can’t rule out Morris turning to the veteran in a big moment, the fact that he gave Vehrs the reps when Jordan also has none could be seen as a signal.