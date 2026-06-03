Oklahoma State Three-Star Cornerback Target Sets Commitment Announcement

In college football recruiting summer typically means three things— official visits, summer camps and commitment announcements.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma State will be watching YouTube like everyone else to find out if three-star cornerback and J’Lynnd Kellow chooses the Cowboys or another program to play college football in 2027.

Kellow posted to social media that he will make his announcement at noon central on June 9 on the protect U podcast, which will be broadcast on YouTube, along with X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. The Cowboys will be competing with three other Big 12 rivals in addition to two SEC schools for his commitment.

J’Lynnd Kellow’s Big Decision

The other three Big 12 schools that are in Kellow’s top six were Baylor, Kansas and Iowa State. SEC schools Arkansas and Mississippi State also made the list.

That makes this week an important one for the Cowboys. Per 247 Sports, he's scheduled to make two official visits. He'll be in Stillwater to visit the Cowboys on Thursday, followed by a trip to Arkansas to visit the Razorbacks on Friday. He visited Mississippi State last weekend and, for now, he has a visit scheduled at Iowa State on June 12.

The site ranks Kellow, who plays at Willis High School in Willis, Texas, as a Top 100 recruit at the position in the country and a Top 150 recruit in the state of Texas. If the 6-2, 180-pound corner were to commit to the Cowboys, he would give them a second defensive back commitment this cycle.

Oklahoma State landed its first defensive commitment for 2027 last month when safety Bryson Brown, from Broken Arrow High School in Broken Arrow, Okla., committed during a live ceremony on YouTube on May 23. He is also seen as a three-star player. If Kellow joined him it would give the Cowboys a cornerback and a safety to build their class around.

This coming weekend is a big one for the Cowboys from a recruiting standpoint as they're hosting potential class of 2027 targets on campus. The Cowboys had several targets on campus last week and managed to net one commitment from Talan Scott, a three-star tight end from Queen City, Ariz., who plays at American Leadership Academy.

Oklahoma State’s other two commitments are also on the offensive side. One is an in-state product, Pryor (Quapaw, Okla.) High School wide receiver Cooper Hooker, who committed on May 21. The other, quarterback Carson White of Iowa Colony High School in Iowa Colony, Texas, is a three-star player who committed in April.