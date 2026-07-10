Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State: The Matchups That Will Decide the Game

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Iowa State Cyclones are in similar spots going into the 2026 matchup on Oct. 31.

Both are breaking in new head coaches. Both are breaking in dozens of new players. Both are trying to build momentum to accomplish the same thing. When they meet, their seasons will likely have gone in much different directions than they expected.

But the matchups that matter now may still matter in October. Here are the matchups that will decide the game.

OSU Defensive Line vs. ISU Offensive Line

Oklahoma State defensive end Jaleel Johnson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is so much new on both sides going into this game. The Cyclones have an entirely new offensive line. There are no returning starters. The projected starters going into the season are all transfers. The projected backups are transfers and some holdovers mixed in. By late October, one would think the pieces would be in place. But the only projected starter that with significant experience is former Oklahoma tackle Jake Taylor, who didn’t play much for the Sooners.

There is a little continuity for the Cowboys up front. Jaleel Johnson returns after missing most of last season with a shoulder injury. But he’s a fifth-year player. The rest of the presumed starters on the front four are transfers, some of which played for North Texas last year, where new head coach Eric Morris came from. There is also a rotation of returning players and transfers behind them.

Coaches will tell you that continuity on the offensive and defensive lines is critical to winning. But what happens when you don’t have it? It comes down to who is in a better place by late October, and which one can execute better in the game. ISU must protect quarterback Jaylen Raynor. OSU must contain him. It comes down to that for these two units.

OSU WR Wyatt Young vs. ISU Defensive Backs

Oklahoma State's Wyatt Young. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Young enters the 2026 season as one of the most talked about new wide receivers in the Big 12. He posted huge numbers at North Texas catching passes from quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who as luck would have it also transferred to Oklahoma State. He caught 70 passes for 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns. Given his chemistry with Mestemaker, he figures to be the top target in the offense.

Defensive back is one of the few areas where the Cyclones have some holdover talent. David Coffey is the projected starter at cornerback while strong safety Drew Surges is also back. Young transfer Keyon Washington is the other corner. It will be up to the three of them to handle coverage on Young. Whoever wins this matchup means their team probably wins.