Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech: The Matchups That Will Decide the Game

The Oklahoma State Cowboys’ match-up with the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Nov. 14 has the potential to be one of their biggest of the season.

The Red Raiders are coming off a 2025 in which it won its first conference title since the Border Conference days (that goes back to the 1950s). Texas Tech used the transfer portal and its recruiting prowess in the state of Texas to reload.

The Cowboys are brand-new under head coach Eric Morris with nearly 90 new players that came in through the transfer portal and a smattering of young recruits that could make a difference. The expectations nationally are modest, but the talent could help Oklahoma State exceed those expectations.

Here are two matchups that should go a long way toward deciding who wins the game.

OSU Offensive Line vs. Texas Tech Front Four

San Diego State Aztecs edge Trey White. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amid all the star power at the skill positions on both teams, the trenches will really decide this game for Oklahoma State. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker needs time to throw. Running back Caleb Hawkins needs space to run. The Texas Tech defense is primed to combat both.

The Red Raiders had one of the best pass rushers in college football last year led by David Bailey, who went No. 2 overall in the NFL Draft. Texas Tech invested in the pass rush again in the transfer portal, landing Trey White from San Diego State and Adam Trick from Miami (OH). Both were highly productive last year and have the potential to take a jump this season.

Texas Tech’s interior line is led by a returning starter, A.J. Holmes Jr., and transfer Mateen Ibirogba. The Red Raiders also have some transfer depth behind them. Texas Tech was good at stopping the run last year.

The Cowboys enter the season with a nearly brand-new offensive line. Only Jakobe Sanders returns with some semblance of starting experience from a season ago. Offensive line coach Cody Creel has 20 players to work through at fall camp but none of them are players that would be considered stars at the position. That’s OK. He just needs five that can work effectively together to open holes for Hawkins and protect Mestemaker.

Whichever unit wins this matchup likely wins the game.

Oklahoma State Wide Receivers vs. Texas Tech Secondary

Oklahoma State's Wyatt Young. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Assuming Mestemaker has the time he needs to throw the football, he’ll have inviting targets on the edge. Wyatt Young was his top receiver at North Texas last season, where both played for Morris. Wake Forest star Chris Barnes is a burner on the edge who can help on special teams. Illinois transfer Justin Bowick should be the red zone target. There are several other potential contributors, too. He’ll have no shortage of options.

The Red Raiders have an experienced secondary, one that can go toe-to-toe with this group. Cornerback Brice Pollock returns, as does Star back John Ciurry and safety Brenden Jordan. Texas Tech has one of the most experienced secondaries in the Big 12. Along with the three returning starters are two players that were part of the program last year — cornerback Amier Boyd and safety Peyton Morgan.

It’s a rare matchup these days — one starting group made up entirely of transfers and one made up entirely of holdover players. Whichever teams wins here has a good chance to win the game.