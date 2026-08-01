One Former Four-Star Recruit Who is Finally Ready to Break Out for Oklahoma State

The Oklahoma State Cowboys pulled nearly 90 transfers out of the portal under new head coach Eric Morris. There are some common themes.

Many of them came from Group of 6 schools, with a heavy lean toward the nearly 20 that followed Morris from his former school, North Texas. That includes the team’s quarterback, Drew Mestemaker.

He also pulled players from power conference programs. But only a few have the track record of player like UCLA linebacker Isaiah Chisom. Most have dealt with injuries or had scant opportunities to prove themselves.

Only a few of the players that Morris pulled were four-star players or better in high school. The Cowboys probably won’t start snagging more four- and five-star players for their recruiting classes until they start winning. But there is one former four-star prep recruit who transferred to Oklahoma State that could be ready to break out in 2026.

Oklahoma State’s Former Four-Star Breakout Player

Washington Huskies safety Vincent Holmes. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While Vincent Holmes signed with the University of Washington coming out of San Jacinto High School in San Jacinto, Calif., he was considered by every recruiting service as at least a four-star player, including 247Sports (subscription required) Additionally, most services had him ranked as one of the Top 25 athletes nationally. That meant most could see the two-way player at either wide receiver or the defensive backfield.

With the Huskies, they settled on safety. But the playing time only trickled his way. He played in four games in 2023 and then redshirted. He played in 12 out of 13 games in 2024 but only registered seven tackles. Last season he played in all 13 Huskies games and even made a start. But he only had four tackles.

What gives? It’s not talent. It’s clearly there. In high school he caught 59 passes for 1,169 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense and then had 55 tackles and two interceptions for a team that nearly won a state title. It must be opportunity, right? More experienced players in front of him? A coaching staff that doesn’t recognize what it has?

That’s what the Cowboys hope to find out this season. After three years of college football Holmes needed a fresh start. He’ll get it with a brand-new coaching staff in Stillwater where nearly every position is in competition going into fall camp. At safety, there are two clear front-runners in Quinton Hammonds and Evan Jackson, who played at North Texas last season for Morris.

Defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity runs a 4-2-5 set, which means he needs a third safety. This the opportunity Holmes has craved since his collegiate career began — a clear pathway to a starting job. All he has to do is win it. The Cowboys seem intent on giving him that chance. If he does, his sheer athletic ability gives him a chance to be that former four-star recruit who has a breakout season in Stillwater.