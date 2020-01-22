Pokes Report
Oklahoma State's One of Biggest Risers Following NFL Draft Deadline

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- With the deadline now behind us, Jan. 20, for players to apply for the 2020 NFL Draft, there's been plenty of discussions on which college team made the most noise.

Sports Illustrated came out with their list of risers and sliders yesterday and there's no surprise that Oklahoma State made the list of risers.

"Of all the starting running backs who bypassed the draft, OSU’s Chuba Hubbard might be the most impactful player. He led the nation in rushing yards a game (161.08) and total rushing yards (2,094), scoring 21 touchdowns, the second-most in the country. Two more Oklahoma State juniors, WR Tylan Wallace and CB Rodarius Williams, also elected to return for their final year."

Sporting News and ESPN also had Oklahoma State as one of the biggest winners following the draft deadline.

I'm not sure how big of surprise it was when Tylan Wallace announced his return to Oklahoma State. After tearing his ACL in practice the week of the TCU game, we knew that he'd be sidelined until after all the Pro Day and Combine workouts. But yesterday after the pep rally, Wallace told the media that that never really played into the decision.

"I kind of looked into [my NFL grade], but I didn't really pay too much attention because I already had my mind set on coming back because I knew the team's capability. [The grade] really didn't matter to me."

Then corner Rodarius Williams announced his return and he's going to play a big role this upcoming season.

Williams is going to be one of the defensive leaders next season and Amen Ogbongbemiga said it best at Tuesday's pep rally that someone is going to have to step up at corner with the absence of A.J. Green. That someone will most likely be Thomas Harper.

The biggest, and probably most shocking news, was that Chuba Hubbard had decided that he would return for another season in Stillwater.

With being overlooked for the Doak Walker Award, and only listed eighth in the Heisman voting, it kind of felt like Chuba was being short-changed. Plus, I'm not sure he liked what he saw on his draft grade as he was being projected as the fifth-overall running back.

Chuba coming back for another season, along with Tylan, Rodarius and the addition of Kasey Dunn as the offensive coordinator, seems to take Oklahoma State to another level.

With everything they have returning in 2020, Oklahoma State should be competing for a Big 12 title, with a chance to make some noise in the postseason.

