A cigar smoke-filled locker room. One hundred dollar bill handshakes. Spanking a cop on the butt.

The postgame scene of LSU’s national championship win over Clemson had so much drama that it produced an arrest warrant (see: Odell Beckham). There was more to come, too. Joe Brady, the team’s pass game coordinator who was partially responsible for the Tigers’ high-flying offense, left for a job with the Carolina Panthers, and Dave Aranda, the highest paid defensive coordinator in the nation, took the head coaching job at Baylor. And then came the real doozy: Nine underclassmen left early for the NFL draft, a development that became official Monday when the NFL announced its list of non-seniors who were granted special eligibility.

For the third straight year, more than 100 college players have left school early for the pros, and the national champion Tigers easily lead the way with three more early entries than second-place Alabama (6) and four more than Georgia (5). As we turn the page to the 2020 season, we break down those teams that survived the wave of underclassmen departures better than others. Welcome to another episode of Risers and Sliders, the NFL draft declaration edition!

MORE: Clemson Leads SI's 2020 Way-Too-Early Top 25

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

RISERS

Clemson

The Tigers lost three early entrants, most notably receiver Tee Higgins, but kept one of the best players in college football, running back Travis Etienne, projected as high as a late first-round pick. Also staying on the team was defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney. They’re locked and loaded while also fueled from a championship game loss. There’s a clear preseason No. 1 for 2020, and it is the Clemson Tigers.

Oregon

The Ducks kept one of the more electric players in the game, redshirt sophomore CJ Verdell. The 5-9, 210-pounder cracked the 1,000-yard rushing mark in back to back seasons and has caught a combined 41 passes with 20 total touchdowns. Oregon didn't lose any players to early entry, and return at least four defensive juniors who could have leaped to the pros.

Oklahoma State

Of all the starting running backs who bypassed the draft, OSU’s Chuba Hubbard might be the most impactful player. He led the nation in rushing yards a game (161.08) and total rushing yards (2,094), scoring 21 touchdowns, the second-most in the country. Two more Oklahoma State juniors, WR Tylan Wallace and CB Rodarius Williams, also elected to return for their final year.

Texas

The Longhorns lost zero underclassmen to the draft, returning their lead guy, quarterback Sam Ehlinger, and one of his protectors, tackle Samuel Cosmi. Many projected Ehlinger as a Day 3 pick, but he’s a prime target to leap up draft boards with a strong senior season. Ehlinger’s return gives coach Tom Herman & Co. the necessary ingredient to bounce back from a disappointing 8-5 season.

SLIDERS

LSU

You didn’t think LSU, loser of nine underclassmen, would land in the Risers did you? The Tigers will continue to lead the nation since 2012 with 44 underclassmen having left early for the draft. In this year’s bunch, the Tigers lose both starting linebackers, two starting linemen, their leading receiver and one of the best safeties in the country.

Washington

The Huskies lost their leading receiver, leading rusher and leading passer, all underclassmen who jumped ship to the draft. TE Hunter Bryant averaged 68.7 yards a game, running back Salvon Ahmed ran for 85 yards a game and scored 11 touchdowns, and quarterback Jacob Eason finished with 3,132 and 23 touchdowns through the air.

Miami

The Hurricanes basically had four players contemplating a leap to pro ball, and all four made the move. Trajan Bandy led the team in pass breakups and had three sacks from his cornerback spot. Running back DeeJay Dallas emerged as a workhorse averaging 69 yards a game and scoring eight times. End Jonathan Garvin was second on the team with nine sacks, and though Jeff Thomas faded late in the year, he finished with 31 catches and three touchdowns.

Wisconsin

As if Jonathan Taylor’s departure wasn’t bad enough, the Badgers lost receiver Quintez Cephus and center Tyler Biadasz. Taylor finished the season third nationally in rushing and second with 21 scores, mostly behind Biadasz. The two formed a wrecking crew for the run-heavy Badgers. Cephus had five more touchdowns and averaged 30 more yards than the next best receiver.