Cowboys Make ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2020

STILLWATER -- This has been one heck of a January for Oklahoma State football. Both Tylan Wallace and Kasey Dunn announced that they're returning to OSU; followed by Mike Gundy hiring Tim Rattay as the new quarterbacks coach, opening the door for Kasey Dunn to be promoted to offensive coordinator.

Then, Monday evening, probably the biggest announcement for Oklahoma State in quite sometime, running back Chuba Hubbard announced that he's returning to Oklahoma State for the 2020 season.

Plus, just for good measure, Mike Gundy killed it last night on ESPN's Coaches Film Room broadcast.

So, there's been plenty of good news that have put Cowboy fans at ease following the 24-21 loss to Texas A & M in the Texas Bowl last month.

Well, ESPN just gave Oklahoma State fans another reason to rejoice because the Pokes have made the ESPN way-too-early top 25 poll for the 2020 season. In fact, they're ranked pretty high, higher than any other Big 12 school not named OU.

It's important to note that neither CBS Sports or USA Today including Oklahoma State in their way-too-early polls.

Clemson Ohio State Alabama LSU Oregon Georgia Florida Oklahoma Penn State Notre Dame Texas A & M Auburn Oklahoma State Wisconsin Michigan Iowa State Cincinnati Boise State Minnesota Baylor Memphis North Carolina Iowa Texas Tennessee

This is what ESPN's Mark Schlabach had to say about the Pokes' ranking:

"After winning 10 games in three straight seasons (2015-17), the Pokes are a combined 15-10 over the past two campaigns. That might change in 2020, however, with star tailback Chuba Hubbard returning after running for 2,094 yards with 21 touchdowns this past season. Receiver Tylan Wallace, who caught 53 passes for 903 yards with eight scores before suffering a knee injury in practice in November, is also returning. Quarterback Spencer Sanders, who missed the last three games (thumb injury), should improve as a sophomore. Coach Mike Gundy promoted receivers coach Kasey Dunn to offensive coordinator after Sean Gleeson left for Rutgers. OSU's defense was better down the stretch, and 10 starters are expected to return."

The Cowboy coaching staff also brought in an All-Big 12 offensive lineman from WVU, Josh Sills, shortly after the Texas Bowl that's going to help shore up the line.

While it's obviously still 'way-too-early' to tell just how good the 2020 team is going to be, there's no question that Oklahoma State should be better in 2020. They return nearly all of the defensive starters, plus a talented group of back ups that really shined as they went through the season.

Then, we take a look at the offensive side of the ball and not only does Mike Gundy and Kasey Dunn return Tylan Wallace, Spencer Sanders and Chuba Hubbard, but the offensive line remained mostly intact, plus they return a very talented group of receivers, that includes Wallace, and a group of cowboy backs that looks to be more improved.

I'm not sure where everyone else stands, but the expectations for this team just might be higher than going into the 2017 season.