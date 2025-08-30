OSU's Mike Gundy Sends Heartfelt Message to Lee Corso as GameDay Legend Retires
Oklahoma State’s head coach made sure to give a legend his flowers.
On Saturday, Lee Corso of ESPN’s College GameDay made his final appearance on the show. From being a star player at Florida State to a legendary coach to one of the most iconic faces on the screen for college football, there is no doubt that Corso has been a key piece of the sport for decades.
Meanwhile, OSU coach Mike Gundy has also carved out quite a reputation throughout his coaching career. Now in his 21st season as the Cowboys’ head coach, Gundy is no stranger to the impact Corso has made on the game.
With his final GameDay appearance coming on Saturday, Gundy released a short video, thanking and congratulating Corso on a spectacular career.
“I want to thank you and congratulate you on an unbelievable career and what you’ve done for college football,” Gundy said. Your group on GameDay, and specifically what you brought to that trade early during GameDay, has taken it to another level. And as a former player and a longtime coach, I can’t thank you enough for your contribution and what you’ve done for college football.
“All my best. You’re always welcome in Stillwater. We’d love to have you stop by and put on that Pistol Pete head at any time. Go Pokes.”
Throughout the history of College GameDay, OSU has been in the featured matchup nine times, with Stillwater hosting the show six times. Most recently, the show was in Stillwater in 2017 for the Cowboys’ Bedlam matchup against Oklahoma.
While the Pokes didn’t come away with a win, Corso still gave fans something to cheer about, throwing on the Pistol Pete head. Throughout the show’s history, Corso has worn Pistol Pete’s head four times, with OSU winning in just one of those matchups.
Still, Corso has said in the past that the Pistol Pete head (and the gun that comes along with it) has made it one of his favorite headgear selections. While Saturday’s Brutus headgear pick for Ohio State-Texas was the final one for the legend, Corso’s impact on the sport won’t be forgotten anytime soon.