Pistol Pete Prominent Part of Oklahoma State’s Homecoming Uniform Combination

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are seeking a bounce-back victory in Big 12 play as they face the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday.

It’s a homecoming game for the Cowboys (4-2, 2-1 in Big 12), with kickoff set for 6 p.m. on FS1. The Buffaloes (2-4, 0-3) have yet to win a Big 12 game but have played two of their three Big 12 opponents within 13 points.

The Cowboys released their uniform combination for Saturday’s game and Pistol Pete will make an appearance.

Week 8 OSU Uniform vs. Colorado

Homecoming fit 🤠 pic.twitter.com/cCHhObJUUK — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) October 22, 2026

For the second time this season the Cowboys will wear their white helmets with Pistol Pete on both sides. The first time was against Oregon, and it was after their Week 1 loss to Tulsa. That week the Cowboys wore a helmet that featured Pistol Pete's entire body. For Colorado, it will be just his head.

The Cowboys are going with their home orange uniforms with Oklahoma State across the front and the numbers in white lettering with black outline. OSU will wear the white pants with the OSU logo in orange with black outline on the right thigh. The shoes are white Nikes with a black swoosh and orange trim.

Below are the other uniform combinations the Cowboys have worn so far this season.

Week 7: Houston

Weekend threads



⚪️⚪️🟠 pic.twitter.com/R4Z3QVBAMr — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) October 15, 2026

For their night game in Houston, OSU wore white helmets with the OSU logo on both sides in orange and black outline. The Cowboys wore white jerseys with “Oklahoma State” on the front in orange type with black outline. The numbers on both the front and the back will be in orange with black outline. OSU also wore orange pants with the OSU logo on the right thigh in white type with a black outline.

Week 6: UCF

Game 5⃣ uni drop pic.twitter.com/hs8YB6t24Y — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) October 8, 2026

The Cowboys wore wear black jerseys with Oklahoma State and the number in white lettering with orange trim on the front and white numbers with orange trim on the back. The jersey featured a large white stripe on the sleeves with a narrow orange stripe on either side.

To fully embrace the stripeout them at BPS that afternoon, the Cowboys wore orange pants with the OSU logo in white lettering with black trim on the right thigh. The helmets were orange, with “Pokes” in script on the side.

Week 4: vs. West Virginia

Week 4️⃣ uni drop pic.twitter.com/S8hyln65lY — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 24, 2026

Oklahoma State wore black helmets with the modern OSU logo on the side in orange. The Cowboys also wore black pants and black shoes, with the orange OSU logo on the right thigh of the pants.

The Cowboys wore white jerseys with “Oklahoma State” and the numbers in black lettering and an orange outline. The sleeves featured a thick black stripe with narrow orange stripes on the top and bottom.

Week 3: vs. Murray State

Week 3️⃣ uni drop 🤠 pic.twitter.com/V8y7aVaZa0 — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 17, 2026

The Cowboys threw it back with the helmet, going back to their old school “OSU” logo in honor of their 1976 Tangerine Bowl team, which was celebrating its 50th anniversary. The orange helmet featured the logo in white. The Cowboys wore the same uniform combo they wore against Oregon.

Week 2: vs. Oregon

Uni drop pic.twitter.com/UxVNLbs9nc — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 11, 2026

For the Oregon game, which was also Oklahoma State’s first home game, the Cowboys wore their orange home jerseys with white letters and numbers with “Oklahoma State” on the front. The white helmets featured the “Pistol Pete” logo, and the white pants featured the modern OSU orange logo.

Week 1: vs. Tulsa

Iced out for the season opener 🧊 pic.twitter.com/mvoNaa9QQe — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 5, 2026

The Cowboys dropped their look for the season opener just before kickoff, going with an all-white look. The white helmet featured the modern OSU logo. The white jersey included orange lettering and numbering with “Oklahoma State” on the front.