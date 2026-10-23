Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are looking to bounce back – and have a good chance to do so – when they host the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday evening.

Oklahoma State covered the +3.5 spread, but saw its four-game winning streak come to an end with a 35-32 loss in Houston last week.

On the flip side, Colorado has lost its last four games after a 2-0 start to the season.

The Cowboys are looking for revenge after a 52-0 shutout win for Colorado when these teams last met in 2024.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 8 matchup.

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Colorado +12.5 (-108)

Oklahoma State -12.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Colorado: +410

Oklahoma State: -550

Total

55.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Colorado record: 2-4

Oklahoma State record: 4-2

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Key Players to Watch

Drew Mestemaker, Quarterback, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Drew Mestemaker is a name to watch as he rises up the NFL Draft boards in his sophomore season.

After spending two years at North Texas, Mestemaker has kept things up at Oklahoma State. He threw for 4,379 yards last season, and is already at 1,940 yards this season. That ranks fourth in the nation, and his 16 passing touchdowns are tied for the 10th-most as well.

The quarterback had a good showing last week at Houston, completing 22 of 34 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns with just one interception. He’s settled in nicely after throwing four interceptions in the first two weeks of the season.

Mestemaker now has a chance to put on a show at home against this Colorado defense.

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Prediction and Pick

I will happily fade Colorado in this matchup.

The Buffaloes started the season hot, but have been anything but since. After an upset win at Georgia Tech, Colorado lost 41-7 to Northwestern and 23-13 to Baylor in its other two road contests.

On the other hand, Oklahoma State upset Oregon at home as +23.5 underdogs, covered a huge -56.5 spread against lowly Murray State, and beat Central Florida by 14 as -10.5 favorites a few weeks ago.

As long as this spread is lower than -14, I’m riding with the Cowboys.

Pick: Oklahoma State -12.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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