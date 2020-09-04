Depth Chart Prediction is SI+ Free Preview

SI.com
STILLWATER -- We're only eight days away from Oklahoma State's season opener against Tulsa! This is important for a few different reasons with the first being I'm excited to get to watch some football.

And the second reason is we're starting to get into our game week material, one being a depth chart. While Oklahoma State hasn't released an official depth chart yet, the Pokes Report staff took a crack at predicting what we think the depth chart is going to look like.

It was a fun piece for the staff to put together because it's always fun talking Oklahoma State football. It's also a free preview into the type of articles and material you'll get with an SI+ subscription.

Related: SI+ launches on Tuesday, Sept. 8 and will cost just $5.99 a month!

We're going to have set game week pieces we'll release in the Pistol Pete Corral like predictions, opponent analysis, as well as in-depth recruiting coverage and exclusive features you won't find anywhere else.

You'll also get the expert opinions of Robert Allen and John Helsley, two guys that have covered Oklahoma State for more than two decades and have an inside look to the program. You'll also get access to Marshall Levenson's recruiting insight and my insight into the basketball program and more.

We're also going to be adding a few fun ideas we haven't done in the past and we're revamping and putting a fun new twist an old fan favorite: our weekly chats!

This is going to be a fun start to the 2020 season and we're looking forward to bringing you a comprehensive and in depth look week in and week out!

