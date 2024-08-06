Ranking Every Oklahoma State Game in 2023: No. 8 Houston
Oklahoma State finally had some late-season adversity and responded in a must-win game.
After OSU pulled off a Bedlam upset, it controlled its destiny for a spot in the Big 12 Championship. That changed a week later when OSU fell 45-3 to UCF in Orlando. Despite the loss, OSU was still in a good position to earn a trip to Arlington.
To get there, the Cowboys would need to win out, beginning with a game at Houston. On the Cowboys’ second drive, Alan Bowman threw a 57-yard pick six to get the scoring started. While Alex Hale gave OSU three points, Donovan Smith threw a 60-yard touchdown to Jonah Wilson to take a 14-3 lead.
The teams traded scores to make it 21-9 before trading punts. The Cowboys were in a dangerous position as Houston downed a punt at the 3-yard line. It ended poorly for the Cowboys as Ollie Gordon was stuffed in the end zone for a safety.
From that point, OSU put on a clinic to save its season. Trey Rucker made an interception to set up the Cowboys in good field position, followed by a Leon Johnson touchdown grab. Another quick stop helped OSU get a field goal before halftime and head to the locker room trailing 23-19.
Gordon ran for touchdowns on OSU’s first two second-half drives to take and extend the lead. Houston scored another touchdown to get within six midway through the fourth quarter, but OSU would not let the Cougars get any closer.
Gordon capped off a 10-play, 78-yard drive to extend the lead to 43-30 and help get the Cowboys out of trouble. With the Cowboys’ win, they put themselves in a win-and-in position for the Big 12 Championship.
