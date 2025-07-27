Ranking Every Oklahoma State Game in 2024 - No. 8: Kansas State
Oklahoma State’s hopes of achieving their 2024 goals came to a sudden halt in Manhattan.
Entering last season, OSU was seen as one of the top teams in the Big 12 and was expected to be in the hunt for a conference title and College Football Playoff bid. After escaping nonconference play unbeaten, the Cowboys slipped up in their first Big 12 game.
At the time, it still wasn’t seen as a massive problem. The loss came to Big 12 preseason favorite Utah and OSU still had a chance to make up for it against the No. 2 team in the conference’s preseason poll when it faced Kansas State a week later.
Of course, we now know that Utah’s win over OSU was the only conference win either would get in 2024. And that matchup against Kansas State was simply a sign of things to come in Stillwater.
Still, early in the matchup, the Cowboys looked like a Big 12 contender that was ready to respond to a tough loss against a good team. After a sluggish start, Alan Bowman zipped a pass to De’Zhaun Stribling early in the second quarter for a 77-yard score. A possession later, OSU capped off an interception with a field goal to take a 13-7 lead.
Then, things went downhill. The Wildcats scored a couple of touchdowns off Avery Johnson passes to finish the half, but OSU was still only down one score with a 21-13 deficit.
With their Big 12 title hopes essentially on the line, the Cowboys faltered again in the second half. OSU was held scoreless for over 28 minutes to begin the second half, with Johnson helping punch in a couple of more scores, and DJ Giddens’ 66-yard scamper early in the third setting the tone for the rest of the afternoon.
The Cowboys finished with three turnovers while the defense allowed 559 yards in a 42-20 loss. Sitting at 0-2 in conference after the matchup, OSU’s 3-2 overall record marked the final time it would be above .500 for the rest of the year.
