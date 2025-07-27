Ranking Every Oklahoma State Game in 2024 - No. 9: Arizona State
Oklahoma State had a horrendous 2024 season, and no game encapsulated the year better than the Cowboys’ Homecoming matchup.
OSU won only three games in the 2024 campaign and failed to win a single conference game. The Cowboys entered the season looking to win the Big 12, and they scheduled their Homecoming matchup accordingly, picking their weekend against preseason last place Arizona State. Of course, Arizona State’s 16th-place finish in the preseason poll was far from reality.
On the Sun Devils’ journey to a Big 12 title was a dominant win in Stillwater.
OSU’s day against the Sun Devils had a similar start to many other matchups last season, staying within reach but still having some clear concerns. In the first half, the Cowboys had no issues getting into the end zone, but neither did the Sun Devils.
Through 30 minutes of play, Arizona State held a 21-14 lead. While the Cowboys seemed to be in solid shape to maybe pull an upset and have a fighting shot at a bowl game, mother nature intervened.
A lengthy lightning delay began right as the Cowboys and Sun Devils were set to kick off in the second half. With the Homecoming crowd mostly emptying out and the Cowboys losing any momentum they had, the Sun Devils dominated in the second half.
OSU’s defense tried to stay in the game, but the OSU offense simply didn’t give the team a chance. After Arizona State scored midway through the third and the OSU offense continued sputtering, the Sun Devils put the finishing touches on their win early in the final frame.
In the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, Cam Skattebo and Tyson Brown each made their way into the end zone, shredding an underwhelming OSU defense.
Skattebo finished the matchup with 153 yards on the ground and another 121 as a receiver, scoring three total touchdowns. His dominance was a perfect example of OSU’s porous rush defense and had one of the key performances that led to the Cowboys’ numerous offseason moves.
