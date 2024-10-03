Ranking the Big 12's Most Exciting Games in Week 6
The Big 12 had a wild first month, with favorites already on the brink and surprise squads staking their claim as contenders.
In Week 6, the Big 12 will again have a solid conference slate with 11 teams in action in six games across the league. While so much has already happened, this weekend could help paint a picture of what the final standings might look like.
Ranking every Big 12 game in Week 6:
1. Texas Tech at Arizona (10 p.m. CT on Fox)
Although neither team entered conference play as a top contender for the Big 12 title, Texas Tech and Arizona left October as two of the lone teams without a loss in conference play.
After knocking off Utah on the road, Arizona is looking to establish itself as a Big 12 contender. Meanwhile, Texas Tech is looking for redemption on the West Coast and a 3-0 conference record after falling at Washington State in its only loss.
2. West Virginia at Oklahoma State (3 p.m. on ESPN2)
A win for West Virginia would not only push OSU out of conference title contention but also propel the Mountaineers toward the top of the Big 12. One team will end Saturday with three losses and have plenty of questions to face. However, a win for either team could get the 2024 season moving in the right direction.
3. Baylor at No. 16 Iowa State (6:30 p.m. on Fox)
While Iowa State seems like a clear winner on paper, Baylor is a sneaky candidate for an upset. The Bears have three losses this season, with a tough fight at Utah, a heartbreaker at Colorado and a near-comeback against BYU. The Cyclones are in prime position for the Big 12 title early, but a slip-up could push them back to the middle of the pack.
4. Kansas at Arizona State (7 p.m. on ESPN2)
Any remaining hopes for the Jayhawks to make a bowl game could be thwarted against Arizona State. The Sun Devils might have lost their first Big 12 contest, but a win against Kansas could help them move to 4-1 as they continue a resurgent season.
5. Houston at TCU (Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN)
Houston’s defense has held tough throughout the season, but scoring has been a major issue. If TCU allows the Cougars to hang around, Saturday could hold another crushing blow for Sonny Dykes’ team.
6. UCF at Florida (6:45 p.m. on SEC Network)
The Knights suffered a blowout loss at home to Colorado last week and are looking to rebound against an SEC squad. Considering Florida has looked like one of the worst power conference teams in the country, this should be an opportunity for RJ Harvey and UCF to get back in the win column.
