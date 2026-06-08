Rising Prep Quarterback Star Lists Oklahoma State as Summer Football Camp Stop

Part of the fabric of summer football is camps at major colleges around the country.

For campers it’s a chance to get coaching from college football coaches. It’s also a chance to get seen when it comes to recruiting purposes. For the coaches, it’s a chance to get to know potential recruits, see them in action and evaluate whether they’ll be a player that gets a scholarship offer.

That’s the case for quarterback Isaiah Butcher IV. He won’t start playing college football until 2028, but the rising junior is using this summer to check out at least four schools as part of the camping process — including the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Isaiah Butcher’s Camp Schedule

Sophomore Varsity Season Highlights ⭐️

Stats including playoffs only played an equivalent of 2 games‼️



362 Passing Yards

219 Rushing Yards

26/32 (81%)

4 Passing TDs

1 Rushing TD@RecruitBixbyFB pic.twitter.com/ShguJTAICG — Isaiah”Q” Butcher IV (@isaiahbutcherIV) February 27, 2026

For Butcher, he’ll get started on Monday with a visit to the University of Alabama and their camp, run by the coaching staff led by head coach Kalen DeBoer. Then, Butcher will head back to compete at the Oklahoma State camp on Sunday, run by new head coach Eric Morris and his staff. The staff ran a camp this past weekend while they were hosting a half-dozen 2027 recruits on official visits.

After Oklahoma State, Butcher will head to Tulsa on June 17 and Arkansas on June 24. Per his Hudl page, he is 6-2, 205 pounds and runs a 4.6 40-yard dash. He played for Jenks last year but appears to be playing for Bixby in 2026. Bixby is a state power that has won 11 6A state championships since 2011. This is a chance for him to get on the radars of major programs.

While the camp gives Morris and his staff a chance to begin evaluating players for future recruiting classes, the Cowboys have already locked up a half-dozen commitments for the Class of 2027, five of which are on the offensive side of the football.

Oklahoma State landed two of them on Sunday, both offensive linemen. One was Troy (Texas) lineman Sonny Mullen, who had previously committed to Big 12 rival Houston. The other was Chase Clark, a lineman outside of the contiguous state footprint. He lives in Big Ten country and goes to Mount Carmel High School in Chicago.

The other offensive commitments come from Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona. They include — Iowa Colony (Texas) quarterback Carson White, Pryor (Quapaw, Okla.) High School wide receiver Cooper Hooker and Queen City, Ariz., tight end Talan Scott. The lone defensive commitment is Broken Bow (Okla.) safety Bryson Brown, who committed last month.