Oklahoma State Defensive Target Goes with All-Black Uniform on Official Visit

Given all the different uniform options Oklahoma State has to offer, one never knows which threads a potential commit may put on during his official visit.

For Cowboys defensive target Jalen Price, he went with all-black.

The Cedar Hill, Texas, star spent some time in Stillwater earlier this week and in a 38-second video shared on social media, Price could be seen wearing the Cowboys’ black jersey and pants, along with a black helmet, as he took his steps in front of the camera. The only time he had a more traditional orange jersey was when he was holding it up for the camera, along with his family.

He was one of several potential Class of 2027 recruits that made the trip to campus this weekend and he plays a position the Cowboys have yet to address this cycle.

Jalen Price’s OSU Fit

The Cowboys don’t have a defensive lineman — edge or interior — committed for next season so having Price on campus and getting a better look at how he might fit is helpful for both sides. The 6-3, 250-pound lineman plays at Cedar Hill High School and per 247Sports he is the No. 116 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 133 overall player in the state of Texas. He’s graded as a three-star player.

His highlight video showed him playing both inside and outside with great quickness up the field to shed blockers and a solid spin move to get himself back into position to chase down ball carriers when he over pursues the play.

Right now, the Cowboys are in direct competition with two other Big 12 schools — Kansas State and Baylor. Auburn, Mississippi State, Purdue and Northwestern are the other power conference schools on Price. Per 247 Sports Price is set to visit Kansas State officially next weekend and appears to be his only other scheduled official visit.

The Cowboys have four commitments for the Class of 2027, which marks head coach Eric Morris’ first full-cycle recruiting class since he was hired in December. The only defensive recruit is safety Bryson Brown, who plays at Broken Bow High School in Broken Bow, Okla. He committed last month.

The other three commitments are on the offensive side of the ball. They include Iowa Colony (Texas) quarterback Carson White, Pryor (Quapaw, Okla.) High School wide receiver Cooper Hooker and Queen City, Ariz., tight end Talan Scott. All commitments are non-binding. The earliest any of them can sign with OSU is in December.