Rodarius Williams Announces His Return; Amen Dropping Hints on Chuba Decision?

Marshall Levenson

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State corner Rodarius Williams has announced via twitter that he will return to school for his senior season, a decision many expected. With the departure of A.J. Green, Williams will presumably be the number one corner and responsible for the number one receiver during the 2020 season.

Williams has been a three starter and while he only has two career interceptions, both during the 2018 season, he does 24 career pass deflections, six of which came in the 2019 season.

Williams played in all 13 games this season and racked up 58 total tackles, his career high.

One thing that can be said about Williams is that he is durable and reliable to be on the field, playing in 37-of-39 possible games during his time at Oklahoma State.

Williams’ return only secures more guarantee that the OkState secondary will be among the best in the Big 12, bolstered by the three star safeties, Tre Sterling, Kolby Harvell-Peel, and Jarrick Bernard.

Another possible return that has Oklahoma State fans, coaches, and players buzzing is All American running back Chuba Hubbard.

As you may have seen on twitter or Robert Allen’s article, Chuba Hubbard just recently made it clear that he will be announcing his decision within the next few days. It is important to not the players report back to campus on Sunday with classes beginning on Monday. I expect Chuba to announce before or at the time of reporting.

With the announcement from Rodarius Williams, OkState linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, sent out a cryptic tweet as a comment to Williams’ post.

It read “⅔ (winky face)”

This refers to the return of Williams and All American wide receiver Tylan Wallace, who chose to stay for his senior season one week ago. The open spot of that “3” in Amen’s, who is also from Canada, tweet is obviously referring to Chuba.

It is unclear if Amen is serious about his hint or if he is simply trolling fans and leaving them on edge and full of anticipation. Either way we will learn soon what Chuba’s decision is, and hopefully for Oklahoma State fans, they will get to watch him run for 2,000 yards once again. 

