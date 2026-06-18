Should Oklahoma State be Worried Offensive Line Target Pushed Back Commitment?

When a recruit announces when he’ll commit, it’s a big deal. But what happens when that recruit pushes their announcement date back?

Oklahoma State is going to have to wait a few weeks to find out what that means.

Earlier this week, offensive lineman Tristan Hardin Roberts announced on social media that he would be announcing his commitment next week. Then, on Wednesday, he pushed the date back to July 11. His announcement came the same day after he posted video from a camp he attended at Huntington College, a Division III school in Montgomery, Ala.

The Cowboys aren’t likely in danger of losing him to the Hawks. But is pushing back his commitment date something to worry about?

Tristan Hardin Roberts’ New Commitment Date

Date change pic.twitter.com/1wuqzEUmUg — Tristan Hardin Roberts / The Big Ticket🎟️‼️ (@251tristannn) June 17, 2026

The graphics for both posts featured the Cowboys among four schools he’s considering. The other are Oklahoma State’s Big 12 rival, West Virginia, along with Tulane and USF. He has already visited OSU, WVU and Tulane. He is set to visit USF this weekend. His original announcement date would have been right after his trip to Tampa

The graphic featured four photos of him, one with him in each uniform. If one is into reading things into prominence, the largest photo of the four was him in a USF jersey.

So what does it mean? Most likely, it means that he wants additional time to make his choice after his USF visit. By pushing back to July 11, he gets another few weeks to mull his decision. He’s making a big decision and he doesn’t have to sign with any school until December.

The Cowboys are well-positioned. There is only one other power conference program to compete with, and Stillwater keeps him a bit closer to home. Both USF and Tulane would keep him closer to home and the Green Wave are coming off their first appearance in the College Football Playoff. Even with the coaching change at Tulane, the Green Wave can boast more recent success than any of the other three schools.

Oklahoma State can point to a new head coach, Eric Morris, and a new attitude in Stillwater. It can also point to a team filled with transfers that seem poised to position to help the Cowboys get back into the Big 12 race in the next two years. Plus, the Cowboys have an easier path to the College Football Playoff, once they’re good enough to get there, than Tulane or USF, both of which play in Group of 6 conferences.

Oklahoma State has a one-in-four chance of landing a fourth offensive lineman for their Class of 2027. The Cowboys just need to be patient and it’s not worth reading into or worrying too much about him pushing the announcement back a few weeks.