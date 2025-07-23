Six 2026 Cowboy Commits Make The Oklahoman's Super 30 Team
Friday night lights are fast upon us in the great state of Oklahoma, and six Oklahoma State commits for the 2026 class recently found themselves on one of the most prestigious teams in the state. Tajh Overton, Kaydin Jones, Trey McGlothlin, Aiden Martin, Carter Langenderfer and Braeden Presley were named to The Oklahoman's Super 30 Team, which features the top 30 football players in the state of Oklahoma.
Tajh Overton, the No. 1 prospect in Oklahoma, is a 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman from Owasso. A four-star recruit per 247Sports, Overton’s dominance on the field set him apart on his way to racking up 53 tackles for an Owasso squad that reached the Class 6A-I state title game. His choice of OSU over Oklahoma and LSU bolsters a defensive line primed to disrupt opponents.
Kaydin 'Batman' Jones, ranked No. 3, is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back from Jenks with 4,005 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns through three seasons. The son of OU legend Kejuan Jones, this four-star talent had offers from some heavy DI hitters but chose the Pokes in the end. He has superstar ability and will be a focal point of the Cowboys offense when he touches down on campus.
Trey McGlothlin, No. 6, is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound linebacker from Bixby. With 72 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three interceptions as a junior, McGlothlin’s versatility suits the defensive scheme at Oklahoma State. His commitment over Utah and Iowa State strengthens OSU’s linebacker corps moving forward.
Aiden Martin, No. 16, is a 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive lineman from Berryhill. A two-way star, Martin’s dominance at left tackle and defensive tackle drew offers from Arkansas and Baylor. His pledge, alongside Owasso’s Ryker Haff, fortifies an offensive line tasked with opening holes for Jones.
Carter Langenderfer, No. 23, is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety from Owasso. With 66 tackles, one interception, and 10 passes defended, his instincts and range should solidify OSU’s secondary. Choosing the Cowboys over Iowa State, Langenderfer joins Overton as an Owasso pipeline snag for the Pokes.
Braeden Presley, a top-15 Super 30 recruit from Bixby, is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back and the younger brother of OSU legend Brennan Presley. A three-star prospect, Braeden recorded 39 tackles, four interceptions, and a 100-yard fumble return touchdown as a junior. He also added 356 receiving yards and six touchdowns on the offensive side of the football. Committing to OSU over OU and Texas Tech, Presley’s speed (11.01 100-meter dash) and versatility could make him a two-way threat, though defense is likely his future specialty.
This six-man Tulsa-area contingent powers OSU’s 15-man 2026 class, ranked No. 53 nationally with an average recruit rating of 87.43. After a tough 2024, Gundy’s staff, including new defensive line coach Ryan Osborn, is leveraging in-state talent to rebuild. With Overton and Presley anchoring the defense, Jones powering the run game, and McGlothlin, Martin and Langenderfer adding hard-hitting power, these Super 30 stars are set to light up Boone Pickens Stadium and get the Pokes back to their winning ways.