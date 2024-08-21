Six Oklahoma State Stars Make Senior Bowl Watch List
Oklahoma State has no shortage of veteran talent in consideration for the Senior Bowl in February.
The watch list for the 2025 Senior Bowl was released on Wednesday, and the Cowboys had six representatives. The Cowboys’ six selections helped the Big 12 join the Big Ten and SEC as the only conferences with at least 100 players on the watch list.
Unsurprisingly, star running back Ollie Gordon II headlined the Cowboys’ selections for the Senior Bowl. As he goes into his third season in Stillwater, Gordon looks poised to make it his last. After leading the nation in rushing last season with 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns and winning various awards, he is on the shortlist of running backs with a chance to go in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
One of the players paving his running lanes, Dalton Cooper, also made the list as he is set to begin his second season with the Cowboys. After transferring from Texas State, Cooper wasted no time becoming an impact player along the offensive line.
The Cowboys’ top two receivers earned a spot, with Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens making it on another watch list. Last season, Presley had 101 catches for 991 yards and six touchdowns. Owens was not far behind with 63 catches for 895 yards and five touchdowns.
A couple of players on Bryan Nardo’s unit earned some recognition, as the usual suspects of Collin Oliver and Nick Martin earned their spot on yet another watch list. After playing at linebacker last season, Oliver is expected to play closer to the line of scrimmage this season. His four forced fumbles and 73 tackles made him a force for the Cowboys last year. As Martin continues to earn recognition for his incredible play last year, he will try to build off his 140-tackle season, which was among the best in college football.
