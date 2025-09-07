Dan Lanning Had Epic Quote When Asked If Mike Gundy's Comments Sparked Oregon Blowout
It seems Mike Gundy poked the bear and got mauled.
The Oklahoma State coach made headlines—and elicited a response from Oregon coach Dan Lanning—when, during an appearance on his weekly radio show Monday, he pointed out how much more the Ducks spent to construct their roster compared to his Cowboys. But he didn't stop there. Gundy then went on to suggest that Oregon's budget should determine the nonconference games on its schedule (theoretically meaning it should receive a tougher schedule).
Well, Lanning fired back earlier this week—and then his team fired back on the field Saturday when the Ducks annihilated the Cowboys 69-3 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
After the 69-3 blitzkrieg, the worst loss in Gundy's 21-year tenure as Cowboys coach, Lanning was asked if Oregon had any "extra motivation" after what was said by Gundy in the lead-up to the game.
"I told our team right before the game that it never requires extra motivation for an opportunity to go out and kick a-- but it never hurts when somebody pours gasoline on the fire," Lanning said. "So I felt like these guys wanted the chance to go prove who they are."
Prove who they are they did. The Ducks carried an insurmountable 41-3 lead into the locker room at halftime, out-gained the Cowboys 631-211 and put an exclamation point on the victory with back-to-back pick sixes towards the end of the third quarter.
And while Lanning acknowledged that the Ducks may have made Gundy's point with the 66-point pasting, he also wanted to set the record straight on "what makes this team great."
"I got a lot of respect for Coach Gundy," Lanning continued. "But [at] his press conference, he's probably saying 'See, I told you so.' Right? Like that's probably what his comment is. But that doesn't change the way we have to play to be a winning football team. And we have good players. One of our best—Bryce Boettcher played good today.
"He came here for a backpack and a T-shirt. So, I'm really proud of those guys on our team that have developed into great players. Again, the guys that watched other people play last year are now playing for us. That's what makes this team great."
It's not the first time Lanning has pushed the right motivational buttons to get his team amped and ready to dominate on the field. This time, Gundy made Lanning's job easier—and added heat to his own seat in the process.