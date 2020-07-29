Tyreek Hill Makes NFL Top 100 Players of 2020 List

STILLWATER -- Another former Oklahoma State football player has made the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020 list and it's current Super Bowl champion, and fastest guy in the league, Tyreek Hill checking in at No. 22.

A shoulder injury in the opener kept Hill out until Week 6, but once he got going, he got going. He hauled in 58 catches for 860 yards and seven TDs in 12 games to lead the Chiefs WR corps; 2019 was the first time Hill wasn’t featured as a return man. His connection with Patrick Mahomes proved even more valuable in the postseason where he turned in the game of his life and led all WRs with 105 yards in a memorable comeback win in SB LIV. A great step in the direction Hill boldly predicts the franchise is headed. -NFL.com

Hill is the second Oklahoma State Cowboy to make the list as running back Chris Carson checked in at No. 96.

Since entering the NFL, Tyreek Hill has made a name for himself as one of the best receivers in the league. In doing so, he's also made himself a very rich man as he signed a $54 million contract extension last Sept., which also included a $35.5 million guarantee.

In his four seasons in the NFL, Hill has recorded 4,115 yards and 32 touchdowns on 281 receptions. His best year came in 2018 when he hauled in 87 receptions for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns.

This past season, the year the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, Hill missed the first five weeks of the season with a shoulder injury, but still managed to record 860 yards and seven touchdowns.

During his time at Oklahoma State, Hill was utilized as a utility player and played both running back and receiver. He carried the ball 102 times for 534 yards and one touchdown and hauled in 31 receptions for 281 yards and one touchdown.

However, he was most known for his kick return abilities. He returned 30 kicks for 740 yards and two touchdowns and 27 punts for 256 yards and one touchdown. His one punt return for a touchdown is the one everyone remembers.

The touchdown came with less than a minute left in regulation and tied the game at 35 and sent it into overtime. The Cowboys would get it done on the defensive end forcing two incompletions and a sack on Cody Thomas. OU kicker Michael Hunnicutt would miss a 44-yard field goal attempt shortly followed by a 21-yard made field goal by Ben Grogan to give to Pokes a 38-35 win.