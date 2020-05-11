OSU Third in Updated Big 12 Title Odds

STILLWATER -- Other than some recruiting news, there's not a whole lot going on surrounding Oklahoma State football. Our Marshall Levenson has done a great job staying on top of the recruiting news though.

Something that needs, and deserves, to be talked about are some updated Big 12 title odds. In a tweet from Brett McMurphy, Las Vegas SuperBook has the Cowboys at 7/1 odds to win the Big 12. That's third in the conference behind Oklahoma at 6/5 and Texas at 3/2.

Williams Hill Sportsbook also has the Cowboys in the third spot to win the Big 12, but at +600 behind Oklahoma at +100 and Texas at +140.

Las Vegas SuperBook Big 12 Title Odds

Oklahoma - 6/5 Texas - 3/2 Oklahoma State 7/1 Iowa State 14/1 Baylor 25/1 TCU 25/1 Kansas State 80/1 Texas Tech 80/1 West Virginia 80/1 Kansas 500/1

Oklahoma State returns one of the most talented rosters in the Big 12. It's headlined by the return of All-Americans Tylan Wallace and Chuba Hubbard.

Wallace was the first to announce his return on Jan 1 and is one of the best receivers in the country. While he missed the last half of the season with a torn ACL, he finished the season with 903 yards and eight touchdowns on 53 receptions in the first eight games.

Had he been able to finish the season, there's no doubt that he would've secured his second-straight All-American honor, and most likely would've been his second-straight year as a Biletnikoff Award finalist.

As for Chuba Hubbard, he finished the 2019 season as the best running back in the country. While getting snubbed for the Doak Walker Award, he was named the 2019 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, a Walter Camp Player of the Year finalist, a Maxwell Award Semifinalist and a unanimous First-Team All-American.

He was also awarded the Cornish Trophy last week, as the top Canadian football player in the NCAA.

He finished the 2019 season with 328 carries for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also hauled in 23 receptions for 198 yards.

Not to mention the fact defensive coordinator Jim Knowles returns 10-of-11 starters including several players that could be in the mix for Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year during the 2020 season including Kolby Harvell-Peel, Tre Sterling, Amen Ogbongbemiga and while he'll only be a sophomore, I believe that Trace Ford will easily be one of the best defensive linemen in the conference.