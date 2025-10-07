What Betting Odds Say About Oklahoma State-Houston Matchup
Oklahoma State is set for another Big 12 battle as a big underdog.
On Saturday, OSU will host Houston in its third Big 12 game of the season and look to snap its 13-game FBS losing streak. With the Cougars looking to bounce back from their loss to Texas Tech, things could be tough for the Pokes on Saturday.
Betting odds for OSU-Houston:
Spread: Houston -14.5
The Cowboys are again entering a game as a multiple-touchdown underdog, but staying within two scores of the Cougars could certainly be a challenge. The Cowboys haven’t had much go their way this season, and with everything that’s happened in the past couple of weeks, being a two-touchdown underdog at home seems like a win for the program.
Even then, covering this one could be a big-time challenge.
Total: Over/Under 46.5 points
This season, OSU has a season-high of 27 points, and Houston has a season-high of 36. While a decade ago, the 46.5-point over/under for OSU-Houston would have been for the Cowboys alone, both teams’ resumes show this could be a hard line to hit.
Houston’s defense certainly won’t be the best OSU has faced, but the Cougars are in the top half of the NCAA in the major defensive stats, including a top-30 spot in points allowed and a top-35 spot in passing defense. Add in OSU being set to kick off Saturday with a third starting quarterback, and this line might just come down to how much Houston can put up against a depleted Cowboy defense.
Moneylines: Houston -750, Oklahoma State +475
Seeing OSU with relatively decent odds of getting a win is certainly a welcome sight after what’s happened over the past few weeks. On the other side, an unranked Houston team coming into Stillwater with a moneyline of -750 isn’t exactly a great sign for the state of the program.
Still, the idea of an OSU upset win feels a bit more realistic in this one than its other two Big 12 contests up to this point. While the Cougars were 4-0 going into their matchup against Texas Tech, a rough outing against the Red Raiders could have been where things turned in the wrong direction ahead of this trip to Stillwater.
All odds via ESPN Bet
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.