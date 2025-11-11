What Betting Odds Say About Oklahoma State-Kansas State Matchup
Oklahoma State is set for another matchup this weekend, and it could feature a rough afternoon.
On Saturday, OSU will host Kansas State in its first game out of the bye week. With a game in Stillwater for the first time in nearly a month, the Pokes will be hoping to find some success against a Kansas State team that has had an up-and-down year, but the betting lines for this one paint a clear picture of what to expect.
Betting lines for Oklahoma State-Kansas State:
Spread: Kansas State -20.5
The Cowboys being roughly three-touchdown underdogs is no surprise after the past couple of months. While the Wildcats’ status as a three-touchdown favorite on the road might seem odd at first glance, their 4-5 record doesn’t show how good they really are.
This season, Kansas State has had heartbreak after heartbreak, and it could have a chance to let out some frustration on Saturday in Stillwater. Although a few one-possession losses have defined their season, the Wildcats will still be coming into Stillwater hungry to inch closer to bowl eligibility and could easily look dominant against an OSU team ready for this season to end.
Total: Over/Under 52.5 points
After the Cowboys showed they could find some offense against Kansas, there might be a bit more optimism that OSU can put up points consistently, especially with Zane Flores back in the fold. On the other hand, a 52.5-point total still isn’t all that big, given how poorly OSU’s defense has played at times this season.
Still, if the Cowboys can get on the board early and force Kansas State into a bit of a track meet, this matchup could lean into the Pokes’ favor a bit and make this an easy over. However, if the Cowboy offense takes a step back after the bye, it could be another easy under hit.
Moneylines: Kansas State -1800, Oklahoma State +900
The Pokes are clear underdogs, but this is far from the worst situation OSU has been in this season. After being one of the worst teams in college football this year, OSU should probably be an even longer shot in this one.
Still, after showing some progress against Kansas and leading for much of the first half, the Cowboys have earned the small amount of respect they’ve been given going into this matchup.
All odds via ESPN Bet
