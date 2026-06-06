What Dallas Crescenzo Did Should Interest Oklahoma State Football

The Oklahoma State Cowboys already have one wide receiver in their class of 2027. That doesn't mean that they aren't pursuing others.

Along with a spate of official visits this weekend in Stillwater, the news that emerged out of central Texas on Friday should interest the Cowboys just as much.

Dallas Crescenzo, a wide receiver from Bastrop High School in Bastrop, Texas, announced that he was decommitting from Purdue for the Class of 2027. He posted the announcement to social media and posted a photo of himself in action with a host of school logos surrounding him, including the Cowboys.

He thanked the Purdue staff in his decommitment post, and it puts him back in play. But will he land at Oklahoma State?

Dallas Crescenzo at a Glance

First, I want to thank Coach Ford, Coach Marshall and the entire Purdue staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a Boilermaker. After discussing things with my family and praying on my future, I have decided to decommit from Purdue . 🙏 GODS plan pic.twitter.com/gCeS4ONc1T — Dallas Crescenzo ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DallasCrescenz0) June 5, 2026

Per 247 Sports, Crescenzo is a three-star wide receiver. The site has him as a Top 200 player both at his position nationally and in the state of Texas overall. The 6-foot, 183-pound receiver feels like a slot receiver at the next level. Oklahoma State offered him in January.

In fact, he was highly sought after before he made his commitment to the Boilermakers in October of last year. His list of power conference offers per 247 Sports included Arizona State, Cincinnati, Florida State, Kentucky, Maryland, Pitt, TCU, UCLA and West Virginia.

The Cowboys’ lone wide receiver commitment in the class so far is Pryor (Quapaw, Okla.) High School wide receiver Cooper Hooker. The 5-9, 165-pound rising senior caught 50 passes for 850 yards and 15 touchdowns.

His decommitment puts another target on the board for Oklahoma State this summer. New head coach Eric Morris had to use the transfer portal heavily to build his first roster, including luring 17 players from his former stop at North Texas. But he proved to be a capable recruiter at the prep level, and this is his first chance to build a class from scratch with a full cycle to work with.

So far, the commitments are leaning to the offensive side. Along with Hooker, the Cowboys have commitments from Iowa Colony (Texas) quarterback Carson White and Queen City, Ariz., tight end Talan Scott. The only defensive commitment is from Broken Bow, Okla., safety Bryson Brown. All four commits are considered three-star players.

Brown took his official visit to Oklahoma State earlier this week and posted to social media several seconds of video of him and an Oklahoma State uniform, helmet and a cowboy hat.