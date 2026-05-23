Bryson Brown Announces Commitment to Oklahoma State Football Class of 2027

For a program like Oklahoma State, which is trying to rebuild its reputation, every potential commitment announcement carries a bit of gravity.

Such was the case with Bryson Brown on Saturday.

The three-star safety from Broken Bow, Okla., announced his commitment, as he chose the Cowboys over a host of schools, including Arkansas and Kansas. They were considered the top three contenders for the Class of 2027 defender, who is also a highly regarded speedster in track and field.

Brown announced his commitment via YouTube. It is non-binding. The earliest he can sign is in December.

Bryson Brown’s Commitment

Oklahoma State head football coach Eric Morris. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last weekend, when he announced he would be committing on Saturday, it raised eyebrows because it came ahead of scheduled visits to all three of his perceived top contenders. Per 247 Sports, he was scheduled to visit Arkansas next weekend, followed by official visits to Oklahoma State and Kansas.

Per 247, the 5-10, 180-pound rising senior is considered a three-star player who is the No. 21 overall player in the state of Oklahoma. The 247 Sports composite has him at No. 16 in the state and a Top 100 player at the position nationally.

There is a need for new OSU head coach Eric Morris and his staff to protect their backyard. This is his first full recruiting cycle as a head coach in the state. Last winter, when he took over the program, the emphasis was on the transfer portal and he was able to lure veteran players, including 17 from his former job at North Texas.

Even with the limited amount of time, Morris and his staff was able to pull or hang onto a handful of players from the state for his Class of 2026

The Cowboys have two other commitments for the Class of 2027 as they prepare for a huge run official visits the first weekend of June.

Iowa Colony (Texas) High School quarterback Carson White is a three-star player who announced his commitment in April. He is considered a Top 25 quarterback in the country and could be seen as the eventual replacement for Drew Mestemaker, a redshirt sophomore who starts his first season at OSU in 2026.

The other commitment is wide receiver Cooper Hooker of Quapaw, Okla., who plays at Pryor High School. He was the first in-state commitment for 2027. Recently, 247 Sports ranked him as the No. 1 wide receiver in the state.

The Cowboys missed out on a four-star running back on Tuesday, Javian Jones-Priest, who opted to commit to Virgina Tech.