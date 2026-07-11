5 Iowa State Cyclones Oklahoma State Fans Need to Know for 2026 Matchup

It’s going to be a rocky first season for Iowa State under new head coach Jimmy Rogers.

It’s not that Rogers isn’t a quality coach. It’s just that he’s replacing Matt Campbell, who built a program over a decade that was possibly the best in Cyclones history. He took his talents to Penn State and significant parts of the roster went with him. So Rogers, formerly of Washington State and South Dakota State, is essentially starting from scratch. There are no returning starters.

But don’t make the mistake of thinking there is no talent. There is. It’s just new to Ames, Iowa, and to Oklahoma State fans. Here are five Iowa State Cyclones for Oklahoma State fans to remember before the matchup on Oct. 31

QB Jaylen Raynor

Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raynor figures to be the starting quarterback for the Cyclones after spending three seasons at Arkansas State, where he was the 2023 Sun Belt Conference freshman of the year and a true freshman all-America as selected by On3. In 2025 he led the Red Wolves by completing 66% of his passes and throwing for 3,361 yards and 19 touchdowns, both of which were career bests. He has the legs to help the running game as he scored seven times that way a season ago. Former Oklahoma State star Zane Flores is the expected backup.

RB Cameron Pettaway

Bowling Green Falcons running back Cameron Pettaway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State has a great transfer back in Caleb Hawkins. The same can be said for Iowa State, which landed Pettaway after a terrific season at Bowling Green. He rushed for 365 yards on 72 attempts and had eight receptions for 139 yards. He also led the nation and broke Bowling Green’s record in kick return average with 33 yards per return. That earned him FWAA freshman all-American, MAC freshman of the year and first team all-MAC as a kick returner. He could be in for a big year in this offense.

WR Dominic Overby

Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Dominic Overby. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the few offensive players that was with Iowa State last year, the third-year collegiate should thrive in the new offensive system, which is built on downhill running and play action passing and coordinated by a coach with ISU ties, Tyler Roehl. Overby started in three games last year, played in all 12, and caught seven receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns. The scoring was notable. He was just the 12th Cyclone freshman to have multiple touchdown catches ever.

DE Isaac Terrell

Washington State Cougars defensive end Isaac Terrell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How do you build something new? In the transfer portal era you bring your talent with you. That’s what Rogers did with Terrell, who should be one of the starting edge rushers for the Cyclones after playing three seasons at Wazzu. Last season he was named a Pac-12 Conference top defensive line performer as he made 28 tackles with team-highs of 12 tackles for loss and including seven sacks. Iowa State will sorely need his pass rushing ability.

LB Carson Willich

Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Carson Willich. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Willich is one of the few returning Cyclones that played notable reps last year for Campbell. The redshirt senior really hasn’t had the chance to shine. He only played four games in 2022 after an injury caused him to miss his senior year of high school. He also missed the entire 2024 season due to a season-ending injury. He played last year but only made 18 tackles in six games with three starts. A new head coach represents a new opportunity. It’s Willich’s last chance to leave his imprint on the program.