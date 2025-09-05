Micah Parsons Made Intriguing Comment on Key Difference He Feels in Packers Locker Room
It's only been a week since the Cowboys shockingly traded Micah Parsons to the Packers, but Parsons already seems to be growing fond of his new team. Though Parsons dreamed of being a Cowboy for life, he is already feeling at home with Green Bay and his new teammates.
Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, Parsons raved about the culture the Packers have in their building.
“I’ve never been in a locker room with guys like this. I came in Tuesday for treatment and I saw almost every guy in the locker room. I said this is the first time I ever seen this and that just shows how much these guys wanna be here," Parsons said Thursday. "They do say it’s ’cause there ain’t nothing else to do, but there’s other things you could do. But they just wanna be around each other and hang out. That's important to have guys that want to come into the building, they want to be here. I think that’s important and when you’re around guys like that, it makes it exciting to come to work.”
While Parsons's comments don't directly take a dig at the Cowboys, they highlight the greater unison and camaraderie he's found with the Packers compared to in Dallas. Though the Cowboys were successful in some regards by fielding playoff teams in three of Parsons's four seasons in Dallas, they also came with more drama and distractions, often from ownership and the front office.
The Packers had a top-10 defense last year, and as Parsons has observed since arriving, it’s a unit that wants to be together. Now, they add Parsons in a move should both boost the defense and provide a strong environment for Parsons as he looks to build off the success he's already seen through the first four years of his career.