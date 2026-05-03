Cowgirls Softball Big 12 Tourney Seeding Will Come Down to Series Finale

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls had hoped for a win on Saturday over Kansas to further cement its Big 12 Softball Tournament seeding. Now it will come down to the final game.

The Cowgirls (36-14, 15-8 in Big 12) were blown out by Kansas (34-17, 14-9), 10-1, in a run-rule game that ended after five innings. With that loss, along with what happened elsewhere in the Big 12 Conference, OSU’s seeding for next week’s tournament remains up in the air.

Arizona loss to Utah in Game 2 of a series in Salt Lake City while UCF lost to Iowa State in Game 2 of a series in Ames, Iowa. That left the four teams challenging for the remaining Top 5 seeds in the tournament back where they started the weekend going into Sunday’s action.

OSU and the Big 12 Tournament

With one game remaining on Sunday, here is where the Big 12 stands behind Texas Tech, which has already won the regular season title and claimed the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament:

Arizona: 16-7

Oklahoma State: 15-8

Kansas: 14-9

UCF: 13-9-1

OSU can still catch Arizona for the No. 2 seed with a win on Sunday over Kansas and an Arizona loss to Utah. But, Oklahoma State can also slide out of the No. 3 seed with a loss to Kansas on Sunday.

With Texas Tech set to be the No. 1 seed, the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds would be on a track to take on the Red Raiders in the semifinals. The No. 2 and No. 3 seeds would be in the other bracket, deferring a potential matchup with Texas Tech to the championship game.

Kansas played knowing one more loss would end its chances at a higher seed and the Jayhawks jumped on OSU starter Preslee Downing (5-1) early in the game. Kansas had a 5-1 lead by the end of the first inning and collected the rest of their runs in the next three innings.

The Jayhawks blasted the Cowgirls for 16 hits, led by home runs from Ella Boyer and Campbell Bagshaw. Boyer had three RBI while Bagshaw drove in two runs. Aynslee Linduff also drove in three runs.

That was more than enough run support for Kansas starter Lila Partridge (9-3), who gave up two hits.

Oklahoma State scored its only run on a solo home run by Rosie Davis.

Kansas at Oklahoma State

Where: Cowgirl Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

Schedule and Results

Game 1: Oklahoma State 8, Kansas 1

Game 2: Kansas 10, Oklahoma State 1 (5 innings)

Game 3: 1 p.m. CT Sunday, ESPN+

Radio/Audio: KGFY 105.5 FM/Varsity Network app