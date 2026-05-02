Cowgirls Softball Blasts Kansas with Four Home Runs to Open Series

The Oklahoma State softball team got closer to a Top 3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament with an 8-1 win over Kansas on Friday night at Cowgirl Stadium.

OSU (36-13, 15-7 in Big 12) likely needs to win the series to secure that Top 3 seed, as it was a game ahead of Kansas (33-17, 13-9) as the No. 3 seed going into the series. Arizona was a game ahead of the Cowgirls and UCF was 13-8-1 in league action going into Friday’s action.

On Friday, UCF defeated Iowa State and Arizona defeated Utah. But Kansas dropped to two games behind OSU.

The Cowgirls hit four home runs, all solo shots, as they scored all their runs in their final three at-bats after Kansas starter Chloe Barber (8-7) no-hit them for three innings.

OSU Beats Kansas at the Plate

Tia Warsop singled home two runs in the fourth inning with the bases loaded, scoring Rosie Davis and Gabby Castillo. Amanda Hasler moved to third base on the play. Then Audrey Schneidmiller singled home two more runs, bringing in Macy Graf and Warsop, who was at second base.

That was more than enough to claim the win, but the Cowgirls tacked on four more runs, all on solo home runs, to make it a comfortable evening. Claire Timm and Davis hit solo shots in the fifth inning, while Madison Hoffman and Aubrey Jones hit solo home runs in the sixth inning.

OSU had just seven hits off Kansas pitching and no Cowgirl had more than one hit.

That was more than enough for OSU starter Ruby Meylan (25-6), who allowed four hits and one earned run in six innings to earn the victory. The reigning Big 12 pitcher of the week also struck out eight and walked none. RyLee Crandall pitched the seventh.

Kansas scored its only run in the sixth off an RBI double from Anna Soles.

Warsop kept the game scoreless in the top of the third as she turned a double play in left field. She caught a fly ball by Kansas’ Kadence Stafford. Warsop then threw out Aynslee Linduff after she tagged at third base and tried to score.

WHAT A PLAY FROM WARSOP 🚫



Tia makes the snag and guns the runner at the plate to keep the Jayhawks off the board! #GoPokes | @tia_warsop pic.twitter.com/LRfUrXCodU — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@cowgirlsb) May 1, 2026

Kansas at Oklahoma State

Where: Cowgirl Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

Schedule and Results

Game 1: Oklahoma State 8, Kansas 1

Game 2: 2 p.m. CT Saturday, ESPN+

Game 3: 1 p.m. CT Sunday, ESPN+

Radio/Audio: KGFY 105.5 FM/Varsity Network app