Cowgirls Softball Preview: OSU Gets Highly Anticipated Rematch with Stanford

Coming off an incredibly dominant win over Eastern Illinois, the Oklahoma State Cowgirls get the rematch they were hoping for in the Stillwater Regional on Saturday.

OSU blew out EIU, 16-0, in its opening game of the regional, while Stanford handled Princeton, 8-2. That sets up a winner’s bracket game between the pair at noon on Saturday at Cowgirls Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.

The contest is set for noon on ESPN+. The winner of the game will play in a championship game on Sunday. The loser must turn around and play the winner of the EIU-Princeton game later Saturday to stay alive.

The Cowgirls and the Cardinal met earlier this season in Palo Alto, Calif., in a tournament that Stanford hosted. Oklahoma State lost both games falling 4-2 and 10-0, the latter in five innings.

Here is a preview of the Cowgirls’ second game of the tournament, including the complete schedule, TV information and more.

Stillwater Regional

Cowgirl Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

Regional Schedule

Friday’s Games

Game 1 – Stanford 8, Princeton 2

Game 2 – Oklahoma State 16, Eastern Illinois 0 (5 inn.)

Saturday’s Games

Game 3 – Noon CT - Stanford vs. Oklahoma State, ESPN+

Game 4 – 2:30 p.m. CT - Princeton vs. Eastern Illinois, ESPN+

Game 5 – 5 p.m. CT - Winner G4 vs. Loser G3

Sunday’s Games

Game 6 – 3 p.m. CT - Winner G3 vs. Winner G5

Game 7 – 5:30 p.m. CT - Winner G6 vs. Loser G6 (if necessary)

Radio/Audio: KGFY 105.5 FM/Varsity Network app

Records: Oklahoma State, 39-15; Stanford, 38-13; Princeton, 33-14; Eastern Illinois, 36-22.

National Rankings: Oklahoma State, No. 15/15; Stanford: No. 14/17

At Stake: The winner of the regional advances to super regionals to face the winner of the Lincoln Regional, hosted by Nebraska.

Previewing Oklahoma State

Make it 1⃣6⃣ runs on the day



Juice wanted in on the fun#GoPokes | @austin_jayelle pic.twitter.com/yX0anWbQ64 — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@cowgirlsb) May 15, 2026

The Cowgirls will try to extend their program-record 16-game NCAA regional home winning streak against Stanford as they logged their most lopsided tournament win at home over EIU. The entire team fired in every way. OSU got home runs from Karli Godwin and Amanda Hasler. Godwin, Hasler and Rosie Davis each had three hits.

OSU got pitcher Ruby Meylan some rest. She only had to pitch two innings after she was staked to a 9-0 lead. Rylee Crandall finished out the game and the pair combined to allow three hits. That should make Meylan well-rested for the Cardinal. Tia Warsop also returned from injury after missing the Big 12 Tournament. The Cowgirls have now won 22 of their last 27 games.

Previewing Stanford

Stanford was briefly behind in its game with Princeton, as the Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning. But the Cardinal roared back with four runs in the second inning to take control. Stanford hit seven doubles and used four different pitchers once it had control of the game, ensuring its staff would be well rested for OSU.

For those reading tea leaves, Alyssa Houston started Friday’s game in the circle but, like Meylan, only pitched two innings and was effective. OSU will have to mind the outfield gaps defensively. Stanford strung four of its doubles together in the second inning to score those four runs. The Cardinals has scored seven or more runs in more than half of their games this season.