OSU Softball Releases Stillwater Regional Schedule, Ticket Information

The Oklahoma State softball team is happy to have the chance to play the regional round of the NCAA Tournament at home starting on Friday.

The Cowgirls learned that they would host a regional during the selection show on Sunday. Oklahoma State was named the No. 13 seed in the field, meaning they get to host in regionals. The only other Big 12 team hosting a regional is Texas Tech.

Illinois State, Princeton and Stanford will join the Cowgirls in Stillwater, with Stanford installed as a No. 5 seed. A rematch of the Cowgirls and Cardinal season opener in Stanford in February is quite possible.

OSU’s Path out of Stillwater

The double elimination regional will start on Friday at Cowgirl Stadium.

For the Cowgirls, the easiest path is to keep winning once they play their opener against Eastern Illinois at 3:30 p.m. central on Friday. If OSU wins, it advances to a noon game with the winner of the other Friday game between Princeton and Stanford.

If OSU wins that game, then it would advance to Sunday’s championship game. If the Cowgirls win that game, then they’re on to super regionals. If OSU loses that first game, since it won its first two games it would play another game right after that for the right to advance.

If Oklahoma State wins its regional, it will advance to face the winner of the Lincoln Regional, hosted by No. 1 seeded Nebraska. No. 8 seed Louisville, Grand Canyon and South Dakota are heading to Lincoln. OSU would only host a super-regional if the Cornhuskers were to lose their regional.

OSU fans that have orange chairback, black chairback and lower corral season ticket holders should have received an e-mail to access an application for all-session seats on Sunday, per OSU athletics. Those ticket holders have a deadline of noon central on Tuesday to claim their seats.

At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, OSU will implement a POSSE pre-sale for all-session seats for those that want to seat in the bleachers, the upper corral or unclaimed orange chairbacks. Any remaining seats in the bleachers, upper corral and standing room only areas will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Fans that have purchased seats at that point should see their tickets in digital accounts.

NCAA Tournament

Stillwater Regional

Friday’s Games

Game 1 – 1 p.m. CT – Princeton vs. Stanford (ESPN2)

Game 2 – 3:30 p.m. CT – Eastern Illinois at Oklahoma State (ESPN+)

Saturday’s Games

Game 3 – Noon CT - Winner G1 vs. Winner G2

Game 4 – 2:30 p.m. CT - Loser G1 vs. Loser G2

Game 5 – 5 p.m. CT - Winner G4 vs. Loser G3

Sunday’s Games

Game 6 – 3 p.m. CT - Winner G3 vs. Winner G5

Game 7 – 5:30 p.m. CT - Winner G6 vs. Loser G6 (if necessary)