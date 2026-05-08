Ruby Meylan Dominates Utah as OSU Cowgirls Win Big 12 Tourney Opener

For four innings Oklahoma State’s Ruby Meylan and Utah’s Hailey Maestretti dominated each other’s teams.

After Maestretti relented, Meylan rolled on, tossing a one-hitter as the No. 2 seeded Cowgirls (38-14) defeated the No. 7 Utes (35-20-1) in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 softball tournament on Thursday in Oklahoma City.

OSU will face either No. 3 Arizona or No. 6 Arizona State in the semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m. The Wildcats and Sun Devils played after the end of OSU’s win over Utah.

In the end, the Utes simply didn’t have an answer for Meylan, who has been on a tear for the past several weeks.

OSU’s Big 12 Quarterfinal Win

Oklahoma State head coach Kenny Gajewski. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meylan was named the Big 12 co-pitcher of the year on Wednesday. Entering the tournament she hadn’t lost a game since March 21. Since then, the senior right-hander won 15 straight games, including a seven-day stretch in which she authored wins over four ranked teams, including No. 1 Oklahoma.

She also made Big 12 history as the first pitcher in league history with 15 wins and at least 100 innings pitched in Big 12 play, and she is just the second pitcher in Big 12 history to reach 15 or more wins in conference play.

She was all that and more against the Utes. Meylan (26-7) nearly threw her third no-hitter of the season, as she allowed a hit to Utah’s Kennedy Proctor in the seventh inning. Meylan walked three and struck out three in six innings. She retired 13 batters on fly balls and five batters on ground balls. She threw 92 pitches, 61 of which were strikes, and trimmer her season ERA to 1.97.

The Cowgirls broke through Maestretti’s (13-8) dominance in the fifth inning. Naturally, Rosie Davis got it started. The All-Big 12 first-team selection drove in Jayelle Austin from second base on an RBI single and moved Karli Godwin to second base. Amanda Hasler lined a triple down the left-field line with the bases loaded to drive up the lead to 4-0. Then Madison Hoffman, the reigning Big 12 freshman of the week, singled home Hasler to make it 5-0.

OSU tacked on two more runs in the sixth as Godwin hit a two-run home run, scoring Austin.

2026 Big 12 Softball Tournament Schedule, Results

(at Devon Park, Oklahoma City)

Thursday’s Results

Game 1 – No. 5 Kansas 6, No. 4 UCF 5

Game 2 – No. 1 Texas Tech 7, No. 8 Baylor 0

Game 3 – No. 2 Oklahoma State 7, No. 7 Utah 0

Game 4 – No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 6 Arizona State – 7:30 p.m. CT

Friday’s Games

Game 5: No. 5 Kansas vs. No. 1 Texas Tech, 3 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Game 6: No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. Arizona/Arizona State winner - 7 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Saturday’s Game

Championship Game - 11 a.m. CT (ESPN)