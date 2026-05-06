Ruby Meylan Leads Five OSU Cowgirls as All-Big 12 Softball Selections

Ruby Meylan was the biggest winner among Oklahoma State’s five softball players selected to the all-Big 12 team on Wednesday.

Meylan and the Cowgirls are preparing to being action in the Big 12 softball tournament on Thursday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. OSU, the No. 2 seed, will face the No. 7 seeded Utah Utes at 5 p.m.

Meylan, who has been one of the most valuable pitchers in the country and was won national awards each of the last two weeks, shared Big 12 co-pitcher of the year honors with Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady. She was also named to the all-Big 12 first team, along with infielder Rosie Davis. Both were selected all-Big 12 for the second straight year.

Outfielder Jayelle Austin and infielder Aubrey Jones were named to the all-Freshman team, while catcher Audrey Schneidmiller was named to the all-Defensive team.

All-Big 12 Cowgirls

Oklahoma State Cowgirls infielder Rosie Davis. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How far OSU gets in the Big 12 Tournament, and the NCAA Tournament will rest largely on the shoulders of Meylan, who has thrown more innings (213.2) than any pitcher for any power four program in the country. She is also ranked second nationally with 26 wins and has the Big 12’s third-lowest ERA at 2.03. She has struck out 201 batters this season, which is in the nation’s Top 10, and she is the first pitcher in Big 12 history to win 15 leagues games and throw at least 100 innings in Big 12 play.

Davis, a junior, enters the Big 12 Tournament having hit eight home runs and 20 RBI in league games. She also slashed .301/.363/.639 and scored team-best 17 runs scored. For the season, the third baseman is batting .323 with 13 home runs, a career high for a single season, and 44 RBI.

Austin and Jones are part of a robust recruiting class that helped the Cowgirls secure a Top 25 national ranking and a No. 2 seed in Oklahoma City. Austin, an Owasso, Okla., native, tied the OSU freshman single season walk record at 30. She’s batting .257 with 16 RBI. Eleven of her hits have gone for extra bases.

Jones batted .326 batting average with 24 RBI this season and is second in the conference with 118 assists. The Cowgirls recruited her out of Gaylord, Mich.

Schneidmiller is a fifth-year OSU player who finally earned her first all-Big 12 honor with her defensive team selection. Schneidmiller ranked third in the conference with eight runners caught stealing. Just as important, she is the only catcher in the conference with a perfect fielding percentage behind the plate.

2026 Big 12 Softball Tournament Schedule

(at Devon Park, Oklahoma City)

Thursday, May 7

Game 1 – No. 4 UCF vs. No. 5 Kansas – 11 a.m. CT

Game 2 – No. 1 Texas Tech vs. No. 8 Baylor – 1:30 p.m. CT

Game 3 – No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Utah – 5 p.m. CT

Game 4 – No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 6 Arizona State – 7:30 p.m. CT

Friday, May 8

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 and Game 2 - 3 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 and Game 4 - 7 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 9

Championship Game - 11 a.m. CT (ESPN)