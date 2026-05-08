OSU Cowgirls, Sun Devils in Weather Delay at Big 12 Softball Tournament Semifinal

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls know who they’ll play if they advance in the Big 12 Softball Tournament on Friday. But they have to play the game first.

The photo OSU’s softball social media account posted said it all — the Cowgirls (38-14), who are the No. 2 seeds in the tournament, are in a weather delay as they prepare to play the No. 6 seeded Arizona State Sun Devils (39-16). The game was supposed to start at 7 p.m. central time. But, 30 minutes before first pitch, the Big 12 announced that the game was in a weather delay.

Our contest against ASU will not start on time, but we’re waiting for everything to clear up before we have a first pitch time.



We’ll keep you updated as we hear anything. #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/YfjTNp0aTK — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@cowgirlsb) May 8, 2026

First pitch is now set for 7:58 pm central time.

Texas Tech in Title Game

The Texas Tech Red Raiders, the No. 1 seed, beat the No. 5 seed, Kansas, 14-0 in five innings to advance to the championship game on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Red Raiders, who won the Big 12 regular season title, will face the winner of the OSU-ASU game.

Texas Tech got a complete game shutout and two-hitter from pitcher Kaitlyn Terry, who also had two hits in the game. It improved her record to 22-1 for the season as the second in a rotation that features superstar NiJaree Canady.

Canady was the Big 12 co-pitcher of the year alongside Oklahoma State’s Ruby Meylan, but that was controversial in the eyes of OSU coach Kenny Gajewski. After OSU’s tournament-opening win over Utah, he explained a social media post about urging the Big 12 to release the coaching voting totals for the team.

He said he was told on Tuesday that Meylan was the Big 12 pitcher of the year. But, later that day, he was told by the team’s sports information director that the Big 12 said it was no a co-pitcher honor as Gajewski said the league told him it took a holistic approach to the vote. The Big 12 has not released a statement about his comments.

2026 Big 12 Softball Tournament Schedule, Results

(at Devon Park, Oklahoma City)

Thursday’s Results

Game 1 – No. 5 Kansas 6, No. 4 UCF 5

Game 2 – No. 1 Texas Tech 7, No. 8 Baylor 0

Game 3 – No. 2 Oklahoma State 7, No. 7 Utah 0

Game 4 – No. 6 Arizona State 2, No. 3 Arizona 1

Friday’s Games

Game 5: No. 1 Texas Tech 14, No. 5 Kansas 0 (five innings)

Game 6: No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 Arizona State, 7 p.m. CT (ESPN+) (game delayed as of 6:30 p.m. CT)

Saturday’s Game

Championship Game - 11 a.m. CT (ESPN)