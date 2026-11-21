All the changes in college football the past 15-20 years have damaged rivalries almost irrevocably.

They’re still around ­— so long as both sides continue to care about it. Those rivalries made college football. Even in this new NIL, transfer portal, about-to-be-24 team playoff they still matter. They just don’t matter as much as they used to.

Oklahoma’s departure from the Big 12 for the SEC ended the Bedlam football rivalry with Oklahoma State. Sure, all the right parties have said all the right things about reviving it one day. But Texas and Texas A&M never faced each other in football again until Texas joined the SEC. The talk just doesn’t hold water.

That’s why Joe Mussatto’s piece about a “Bedlam Bowl” game in The Oklahoman (subscription required) was notable. Landing a one-off bowl game is different than trying to land a multi-year series of games. It’s easier — if everyone is on board.

It sounds like both athletic directors are. But can the Big 12 and the SEC stay out of their way? Let’s hope so.

A “Bedlam Bowl Game” Sounds Great

Oklahoma State's Brennan Presley. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mussatto quoted OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg as being open to it, assuming the process works out.

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“If the respective processes place OSU and OU in the same bowl, we will look forward to playing Bedlam,” he said.

I take that to mean that Weiberg isn’t going to openly campaign for the matchup but is open to it happening.

Everyone should want this game to happen. You want to throw some energy into what some consider a meaningless bowl season? Throw Bedlam in it and it’s like chum for sharks. Both sides will sell out their ticket allotments in minutes. Fans will tear up their late December plans to get there. Whatever city lands that game will end up with gameday in Stillwater and Norman for days. That’s bank for that city.

It gives both schools the chance to look good for their fans. Some are still sore about the break-up. This becomes an olive branch for that emotion.

It’s great for the Big 12 and the SEC because they get to look good, especially if they can help guide this game to fruition. ESPN will want it for obvious reasons. Bowl games do decent ratings. This one will pull in a big audience.

There’s no bad here, unless Oklahoma State just wants to be able to cling to winning that final Bedlam game in 2023 for bragging rights. Even if you lose you can still say, “Well we won the last Bedlam game in Stillwater.”

I spent a day thinking about the bad and there’s nothing there. Not a bit. Just a great opportunity to renew a rivalry in a unique setting. For the record the only other places the game has been played is in Guthrie and Oklahoma City.

For this to work, it would have to be either the Texas Bowl in Houston or the Liberty Bowl in Memphis. Those are the only two bowl games where the Big 12 and the SEC meet. In the Big 12, the Texas Bowl gets third selection after the CFP teams are selected. In the SEC the Texas Bowl is part of six bowls in a pool that get teams “…in consultation with the institutions and the bowls.”

Well for crying out loud, let’s consult and make this happen. The rivalry will be better for it.