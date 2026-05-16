Oklahoma State Baseball Claims Series Win Over Arizona Wildcats

The Oklahoma State baseball team defeated Arizona, 7-5, in the regular season finale for both teams at O’Brate Stadium.

The Cowboys (36-19, 18-12)) are off to the Big 12 Tournament next week in Surprise, Ariz. OSU has a good sense of where they’ll be seeded when the schedule is released later Saturday.

Oklahoma State entered the game knowing it would be no worse than the No. 6 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. OSU was tied for fifth place with TCU in the standings, but the Cowboys won the season series with the Horned Frogs.

Cincinnati entered the day coming off a season-ending doubleheader against Texas Tech and one game back of the Cowboys and Horned Frogs. But OSU won the season series with Cincinnati, ensuring it had that tiebreaker as well.

How OSU Beat Arizona

Somebody check on the scoreboard 😬



Meola goes yard for the third home run of the inning#GoPokes | @aidanmeola1 pic.twitter.com/kt1YJouGEf — OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) May 16, 2026

Oklahoma State fell behind, 4-1, after three innings before slamming Arizona for six runs in the fourth to take the lead for good.

The game was tied after two winnings. Oklahoma State’s Aidan Meola singled home a run in the first inning while Arizona answered with an RBI single from TJ Adams in the second. Arizona grabbed the lead in the third with a Maddox Mihalakis sacrifice fly in the third inning. The Wildcats added to that with another sacrifice fly from Dom Rodriguez to make it 3-1 Wildcats in the third inning.

Colin Brueggemann cut into the lead with a home run in the fourth inning, slamming his 16th of the season and his 51st of his career. Later in the frame, Reno Indomenico hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot, to give the Cowboys back the lead, 4-3. OSU tacked on three more runs in the frame, thanks to a three-run home run by Meola.

Arizona cut into the lead in the fifth with a two-run home run by Rodriguez.

Stormy Rhodes rode out the rough start for OSU and threw seven innings, giving up eight hits and five earned runs. He struck out six and walked one.

Oklahoma State did most of its damage against Arizona’s bullpen, as the Wildcats went with a bullpen game.

In Game 2 on Friday night, the Cowboys blew out the Wildcats, 13-1, as the game ended after the seventh inning due to run rule. The 13 runs were a season high for Oklahoma State, which needed the win to keep pace for Big 12 Tournament seeding. Alex Conover, Colin Brueggemann and Garrett Shull each had multiple hits and a home run.

Brueggemann’s home run was a milestone as he became the 11th player in program history to reach 50 career home runs. Kollin Ritchie reached that milestone earlier this week.

With the run production, starting pitcher Ethan Lund gave the bullpen a break with a dominant complete-game performance in which he struck out 13 and gave up two hits. It was his first career complete game. He also reached 119 strikeouts for the season, the 13th-highest season total in program history.

Arizona at Oklahoma State

Results

Game 1: Arizona 7, Oklahoma State 4

Game 2: Oklahoma State 13, Arizona 1

Game 3: Oklahoma State 7, Arizona 5