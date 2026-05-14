Oklahoma State Basketball Reunites Teammates with Andrija Grbovic Signing

The Oklahoma State Cowboys men’s basketball team wrapped up its transfer class with the signing of former Arizona State guard Andrija Grbovic.

The official signing, announced Wednesday, came after he committed to join the Cowboys last month. Earlier this week, OSU announced the signing of North Carolina transfer guard Luka Bogavac, who hails from the same country — Montenegro — as Grbovic.

Unlike Bogavac, Grbovic is a 6-foot-11 forward who head coach Steve Lutz described as a “floor stretcher” in the release announcing the player’s signing.

“Andrija gives us another skilled frontcourt player who can stretch the floor and play with pace," Lutz said. "He has played at a high level internationally, understands spacing and ball movement, and has the size and shooting touch to create matchup problems. His experience and familiarity with the Big 12 should help him transition quickly into what we want to do.”

A Montenegro History Lesson

Grbovic is from Pljevlja, while Bogavac is from Mojkovac. But the pair have crossed paths plenty in their native country.

They both played for SC Derby during the 2024-25 Adriatic League season. Plus, the pair played on a team that won the 2022 Junior Adriatic League title and another that won a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA U20 EuroBasket.

Grbovic has only one year of eligibility remaining and is coming off a first season in the U.S. in which he averaged 6.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 33 games for the Sun Devils. He started 27 of those games. He also showed his ability to be an offensive force with a 14-point game against Baylor in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

He will be one of OSU’s tallest players next season and he provides athleticism, along with the ability to run the floor that, as Lutz noted, can help stretch the floor for the entire team.

It’s not clear if Oklahoma State will sign anyone else for next season, but the five transfers that committed to sign have done so with Grbovic wrapping up the cycle. Along with Bogavac, the quintet includes Georgetown center Julius Halaifonua, Sam Houston guard Kashie Natt and Sam Houston guard Jacob Walker.

From the prep ranks, Lutz and his staff put together a four-player class, with three of those players considered four-star players. That list includes

Latrell Allmond, a 6-8 forward who played at Petersburg High School in Richmond, Va.; guard Anthony Felisi, a 6-5 guard from Utah Prep in Orem, Utah; and forward Jalen Montonati, a 6-7 forward from Owasso, Okla.