Oklahoma State Seeks Super Regionals Bid Against Stanford: Live Updates

One win is all that separates the Oklahoma State Cowgirls softball team from a trip back to super regionals. At least that’s what they hope.

OSU (40-15) faces Stanford (39-14) at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Cowgirl Stadium for the right to head to super regionals against the winner of the Lincoln, where Nebraska is facing Grand Canyon on Sunday.

The Cowgirls are seeking to get back to super regionals after a one-year absence that saw it lose to Arkansas at the Fayetteville Regional last year.

Can OSU Finish Off Stanford?

Oklahoma State Cowgirls infielder Karli Godwin. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cowgirls and the Cardinal have faced each other three times this year. In February the Cowgirls went to California for a tournament hosted by Stanford. The Cardinal won both games by scores of 4-2 and 10-0, the latter of which was a run-rule game.

The Cowgirls had those two losses swimming in their stomachs for more than three months. When Stanford landed in the Stillwater Regional, an opportunity to revenge materialized on Saturday. OSU won, 7-2, behind home runs from Rosie Davis, Karli Godwin and Tia Warsop. Pitcher Ruby Meylan limited the Cardinal to four hits and two runs in a complete-game victory.

If Oklahoma State wins the game, the Cowgirls will advance to super regionals. If Stanford wins, there will be another game to determine the champion, since the regional is double-elimination and OSU has not lost yet.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Cowgirls looking to close the regional with a victory over the Cardinal at Cowgirls Stadium.

How to watch/listen

TV: Sunday, 3 p.m. CT – ESPN+. Radio/Audio: KGFY 105.5 FM/Varsity Network app

The Cowgirls’ lineup is listed below.

LF Claire Timm

2B Karli Godwin

3B Rosie Davis

DP Amanda Hasler

RF Madison Hoffman

CF Tia Warsop

C Audrey Schneidmiller

SS Aubrey Jones

P Ruby Meylan

First Inning

Note: OSU is the designated visiting team for the game and bats first.

Stanford Starting Pitcher: Zoe Prystajko

Timm grounds out to third base.

Godwin walks. Note: 10-pitch at-bat.

Davis strikes out.

McDonald flies out to left field. OSU: 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 runner stranded.